GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Messi up against son of ex-teammate in Iceland friendly

Argentine icon greeted by son of former Barcelona teammate after friendly

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Argentina forward Lionel Messi reacts after a missed goal during the second half of an international friendly match against Iceland.
Argentina forward Lionel Messi reacts after a missed goal during the second half of an international friendly match against Iceland.
AP

 Imagine playing against unarguably the greatest footballer of this generation and then telling him after the match that your father had played alongside him!

That’s exactly what happened during Argentina’s friendly against Iceland on Tuesday which the reigning World Cup champions won 3-0. Following the match, Lionel Messi, who scored moments after coming off the bench, had a long conversation with a young Iceland player who told him that the Argentine superstar and his dad used to be teammates at Barcelona.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

For those not in the know, Messi’s Icelandic teammate at Barcelona was Eidur Gudjohnsen and on Tuesday, the latter’s 20-year-old son Daniel Tristan was on the pitch against Messi.

It was a moment to savour for the Malmo FF youngster and after a conversation and a hug, he also got to keep Messi’s coveted jersey. 

On the pitch, Messi’s cameo dispelled any injury doubts and helped Argentina win their final warm-up game.

The 38-year-old had not featured for Argentina in the build-up to their title defence after injuring a hamstring playing for Inter Miami in late May.

He came on as a substitute with 20 minutes left to huge applause from a capacity 88,000 crowd against Iceland in Auburn, Alabama, and his clever through ball played in Lautaro Martinez, who was fouled in the box.

Messi, who drove Argentina to their third World Cup crown in Qatar four years ago, lashed in the penalty as the reigning champions eased to a win.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni named an experimental starting line-up against Iceland, with Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister joining Messi on the sidelines initially.

Messi is set to feature in his sixth World Cup and allayed fears he may not be ready with a supreme 20-minute cameo.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Lionel Messi and Neymar

Different timelines for Messi, Neymar recovery

3m read
Messi caressing the ball during his good old Barcelona days

Messi, Neymar on different paths to recovery

3m read
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi walks on the field during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 24, 2026, in Miami.

Messi is in Argentina’s World Cup squad: Coach Scalini

2m read
Clockwise (from top left): Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe Ousmane Dembele Erling Haaland Lamine Yamal Jude Bellingham, Neymar, Mohamed Salah, and Christian Pulisic.

10 players to watch at the World Cup

5m read