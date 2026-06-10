Messi up against son of ex-teammate in Iceland friendly

That’s exactly what happened during Argentina’s friendly against Iceland on Tuesday which the reigning World Cup champions won 3-0. Following the match, Lionel Messi, who scored moments after coming off the bench, had a long conversation with a young Iceland player who told him that the Argentine superstar and his dad used to be teammates at Barcelona.

He came on as a substitute with 20 minutes left to huge applause from a capacity 88,000 crowd against Iceland in Auburn, Alabama, and his clever through ball played in Lautaro Martinez, who was fouled in the box.

For those not in the know, Messi’s Icelandic teammate at Barcelona was Eidur Gudjohnsen and on Tuesday, the latter’s 20-year-old son Daniel Tristan was on the pitch against Messi.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.