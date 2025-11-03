GOLD/FOREX
Thiago Messi’s birthday shows you can never take Barcelona out of Lionel Messi’s family

Messi family celebrates with Barcelona-themed birthday bash

Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
Thiago Messi celebrating his birthday with Messi in a Barca-themed background
Thiago Messi celebrating his birthday with Messi in a Barca-themed background
instagram - antonelaroccuzzo

You cannot take Barcelona out of Lionel Messi or his family. That much was clear during his son Thiago’s 13th birthday celebration, which turned into a beautiful tribute to the club that shaped Messi’s story.

A celebration filled with Barca pride

Thiago’s birthday party was drenched in Barcelona’s famous blue and red. Photos shared by Antonela Roccuzzo, Messi’s wife, revealed a stunning Camp Nou-inspired setup featuring the iconic slogan “Més que un club” (More than a club). At the centre stood a large red inflatable decorated with the Barça crest, a perfect reminder of how deep the club runs in the Messi family’s heart.

Thiago channels his father’s legacy

Thiago looked every bit like his father’s biggest fan as he proudly wore Barcelona’s third kit from the 2024 25 season. His jersey had his name and the number 13 to mark his birthday. Even the cake matched the theme, designed as a small version of Camp Nou, a simple but touching nod to the club that means so much to the Messi family.

Messi’s love for Barcelona endures

The touching celebration came just days after Messi confirmed his contract extension with Inter Miami until 2028. The Argentine star has been in brilliant form, netting three goals in two playoff games in the MLS.

But even from across the Atlantic, it is clear that Messi’s heart remains in Catalonia. His family’s celebration wasn’t just about a birthday — it was a reminder that Barcelona will always be a part of who they are.

Thiago Messi, the eldest son of Lionel Messi, is currently playing youth soccer for the Inter Miami Academy U-13 team. He has made headlines for his impressive performances in various youth tournaments, including scoring an astonishing 11 goals in a single U-13 MLS Cup match against Atlanta United and a stunning goal in the MICFootball tournament.

