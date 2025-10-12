Watch Messi and Jordi magic | Messi makes MLS history, leads the Golden Boot race, and eyes 1300 career goal contributions

Messi nears 1300 career goal contributions with stellar show
Lionel Messi delivered a masterclass for Inter Miami CF tonight, scoring a sensational brace (two goals) in the 4-0 victory over Atlanta United, capping a phenomenal performance that highlighted the career-long mastery of his dual role.
Messi’s statistical output is staggering because it proves he is operating at an elite level, seamlessly shifting between creator and finisher—a consistency he has maintained across Europe and now in MLS at this age.
The Architect (Playmaker): Functions as the team's chief creator, operating deep in midfield to dictate tempo and provide stunning through-balls. This is reflected in his 18 assists in MLS, making him MLS co-leader in the assists leaderboard.
The Goalscorer (Finisher): Leads the league as the primary offensive threat, constantly finding the back of the net. This is reflected in his 26 goals, making him the undisputed MLS Golden Boot leader.
This unprecedented combination of creation and finishing has led to an incredible 44 goal contributions in 27 games.
With his stellar brace against Atlanta United, Lionel Messi made Major League Soccer history by becoming the first player ever to record nine multi-goal games in a single regular season. This unprecedented display of scoring consistency solidifies his dominance in the league, demonstrating that his finishing power remains peerless.
Messi's brace gives him a clear lead in the race for the Golden Boot, with the standings heading into Decision Day as follows:
Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF): 26 goals
Denis Bouanga (Los Angeles FC): 24 goals
Sam Surridge (Nashville SC): 23 goals
Adding to the night's electric atmosphere, Messi’s performance and the team’s win were celebrated by his Argentine National Team teammates, who were in the house to witness the masterclass, a true nod to their unwavering camaraderie.
The match was deeply sentimental, serving as the final home league match in the illustrious career of his legendary teammate, Jordi Alba. The former Barcelona trio ensured the night was unforgettable, with Messi, Alba, and Luis Suarez all finding the back of the net.
Messi's Curler Beauty (1-0): The Finisher strikes first. Messi opened the scoring with a quintessential piece of magic, unleashing a brilliant, trademark curler into the top corner from the edge of the box.
Jordi Alba Goal, Messi Assist (2-0): The Architect at work. Messi delivered an unreal, perfectly weighted long ball from Inter Miami's half, near the halfway line, finding Jordi Alba's surging run, who scored with a clever chip over the keeper. The telepathy between the two former Barcelona greats, a connection honed over a decade, was extraordinary and deeply moving.
Luis Suarez's Spectacular Volley (3-0): Not to be left out, Luis Suárez scored a stunning third goal. After a defensive clearance was headed to the edge of the box, the Uruguayan striker struck an immediate, spectacular volley from long range into the top right corner, notching his 600th career goal in all competitions in the process.
Messi Goal, Jordi Alba Assist (4-0): A final, fitting team effort. Jordi Alba played a precise long ball, which Messi expertly chested down in the box and finished brilliantly to seal the 4-0 win.
Beyond the MLS records, Messi is rapidly approaching monumental all-time career numbers:
He is only 18 contributions away from 1300 career goal contributions.
He needs just 14 more goals to reach 900 career goals.
He needs only 4 more assists to reach 400 career assists.
