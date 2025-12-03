LIVE: Barcelona 1 vs Atletico Madrid 1 – La Liga - Penalty miss from Lewandowski

Welcome to the Spotify Camp Nou for a colossal title-race six-pointer
This has been an incredibly eventful first half at the Camp Nou! Atleti struck first, setting a record by scoring first in their 15th successive La Liga game, but Barcelona showed great character to come back level, thereby forcing Atleti to surrender that lead. However, the home side will be kicking themselves—they could have even taken the lead from the penalty spot, only for Robert Lewandowski to blast the resulting spot kick over the bar! A huge missed opportunity for Flick’s side.
On the personnel front, Atleti were forced into an early change when the injured Cardoso was replaced by veteran Koke. For Barcelona, young defender Gerard Martín picked up a booking, meaning he is now walking a defensive tightrope for the second half—which could be tricky for Barça. Jan Oblak was also forced to make a beautiful save to keep his side level. Most importantly, Barcelona fans will be delighted to see Raphinha and Pedri combining well again, as their play clearly demonstrates how pivotal they both are to Hansi Flick's system. One is a magician and the other is a tireless worker, who knows what it means to play for Barca. Barca dominated that first half since Atleti's goal but the game is still level.
It has been an entertaining half of football at the Camp Nou.
Ball over the top of that high line from Molina. Guliano Simeone's run was excellent, which was started from his own area. Gerard Martin made a challenge from behind. Atleti players want a red card as they think he was the last man but referee thinks otherwise. Also when you watch the replay, there is a slight touch on the ball from Martin before he took the man. Lucky boy,
Raphinha's mentality is different. He is angry at his team mates as they are not pressing cohesively
Robert Lewandowski has missed 2 out of 3 penalties this season! Do they need to look for a different penalty taker?
Great cross from Lamine Yamal, fantastic movement from Lewa, who headed it down into the ground but Oblak was there to deny the Polish legend from close range. Great football all around. What a save
Robert Lewandowski blasted the penalty into the seventh tier of Camp Nou there. What a horrible penalty that was. Barrios will be a relieved man.
Great skill there from Olmo and the referee is convinced that Barrios has brought Olmo down in the box
Cubarsi tried to head it back to the keeper and got it all wrong there. Joan Garcia however rescued the situation. We don't think there is a handball there.
What a pass that was from Pedri there. The through ball found from Raphinha on the right side of the box, who rounded the keeper to make it 1-1. What a game
A simple long ball over the top from Molina, Baena timed his run and scored brilliantly. And that's it. The linesman initially raised the flag but Baena was not offside there. If you don't press well, the high line is suicidal.
VAR check ongoing
Hancko's strong driving run on that wing was excellently shut down by a firm tackle from Jules Koundé. The resulting free-kick, taken by Baena, failed to create any danger, and the possession quickly swung back in Barça’s favour after Pedri was fouled just in front of the Barça box, winning the free-kick for the home side.
Johnny Cardoso just can't continue and is forced off the pitch. Veteran Koke is coming on to replace him, meaning a major change to Simeone’s midfield plan just moments into the game. The injury seems to have been aggravated in the moment before the change, when Dani Olmo went past him in a previous move and cut the ball back for Raphinha, which was blocked by the Atleti defence in the box.
It looks like Atlético have settled into a flat 4-4-2 formation with a four-man midfield. The most interesting tactical observation is that Baena is playing as a supporting striker, partnering Álvarez up front, rather than in a deeper midfield role.
The first shot of the game comes from the home side! A slick combination play between Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha ended with the Brazilian forward blasting the ball wide from the left edge of the box, with Giménez doing well to apply pressure and block the angle.
There are immediate concerns for Atlético Madrid's midfield, as Johnny Cardoso—only just back from an injury is already sitting down on the pitch. It’s a worrying sign, though the player is currently trying to continue.
Just five minutes in and we've already seen an exchange of tactical intent. Lamine attempted an ambitious trivela pass to pick out Raphinha but Jan Oblak read it, who immediately tried to play out. At the other end, Atlético are trying to breach Flick’s high defensive line, but their first pass from the right flank lacked quality. The intentions are clear early on.
The players are on the pitch, the atmosphere is electric! We are excited. WHISTLE BLOWS for kick off.
It looks like Diego Simeone has opted for a four-man defence, likely set up in a 4-3-3 formation. The key to this setup will be the wide attackers: Giuliano Simeone on the right wing is expected to drop deep and defend like a wingback, which will be crucial in shutting down Raphinha. On the opposite flank, Nico González is tasked with the same defensive duty to support the full-back and contain Lamine. The midfield three of Johny, Baena, and Barrios are in place and will be vital in not giving Barca control in that area of the pitch. Stopping Pedri is going to be a task but he is just back from an injury
Flick's Barcelona team news confirms starts for Gerard Martín and Alejandro Balde. This means Martín is playing as the Left Centre-Back, partnering Cubarsí as the Right Centre-Back. The major boost for Barça is Pedri's return to the starting eleven. However, Frenkie de Jong is sick, which means Eric could partner Pedri in midfield. The attacking trio is confirmed as Raphinha, Lamine, and Lewandowski with Olmo operting as a 10. Notably, Rashford is on the bench.
