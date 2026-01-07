Spanish Super Cup 2026 semi-final: Barcelona vs Athletic Club preview and prediction

Barcelona seeks their fourth consecutive Super Cup final appearance
Barcelona vs Athletic Club - Spanish Super Cup 2026
Date: Wednesday, January 7, 2026
Time: 11:00 PM UAE (GST)
Venue: King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Barcelona seeks their fourth consecutive Super Cup final appearance (after reaching finals in 2023, 2024, and 2025) while defending last year's title. The Catalans arrive on an 8-game winning streak across all competitions, most recently defeating Espanyol in the derby. Athletic Club, meanwhile, has struggled this season - sitting 8th in La Liga and enduring a poor run of form with only one win in their last five matches.
Barcelona: Nearly full strength. Ronald Araujo returns to the squad after a six-week break but unlikely to start. Pedri and Dani Olmo fully recovered. Only Gavi and Andreas Christensen remain sidelined.
Athletic Club: Multiple defensive absences including Aymeric Laporte, Yuri Berchiche (injured) and Yeray Álvarez (suspended). Beñat Prados, Maroan Sannadi and Unai Egiluz also unavailable.
Barcelona (4-2-3-1):
Joan; Kounde, Cubarsí, Eric, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Fermín, Raphinha; Lewandowski
Athletic (4-2-3-1):
Simón; Gorosabel, Vivian, Paredes, Adama; Galarreta, Jauregizar; Iñaki, Sancet, Nico; Berenguer
Lamine Yamal dominated Athletic in last year's semifinal
Robert Lewandowski has tormented Athletic recently
The Williams brothers expected to start together
Winner faces Real Madrid or Atlético in Sunday's final
Barcelona will wear their fourth kit for the first time this season
Barcelona 3-1 Athletic Club
Despite Athletic's talent and fighting spirit, Barcelona's superior form and firepower should secure a spot in the final with relative comfort.
