Spanish Super Cup in Jeddah: Barcelona to face Club Athletic; Madrid derby in other Semi-Final

Barcelona aims to defend title in Jeddah showdown

Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
Barcelona players pose with their trophy after winning the 60th Joan Gamper Trophy football match between FC Barcelona and Como 1907 at Johan Cruyff Stadium in Barcelona on August 10, 2025.
The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has confirmed that Jeddah will once again host the Spanish Super Cup, set to take place from January 7 to 11, 2026.

The tournament will be held at King Abdullah Sports City, a venue that has quickly become a regular host for Spanish football.

Barcelona will start their campaign in the semi-finals against Athletic Club, a matchup that promises intensity but favors the Catalans given their historical edge. Meanwhile, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will clash for the second spot in the final.

As the reigning champions, Barcelona enter the competition with one goal in mind: defending their crown. Last season, they showed exactly why they remain one of Spanish football’s benchmarks.

In the 2025 Super Cup, Barcelona comfortably beat Athletic Club 2 to 0 in the semi-finals, setting up a highly anticipated final against Real Madrid. The final turned into a historic display of Barcelona’s dominance under Hansi Flick.

Despite an early goal from Kylian Mbappe in the fifth minute, Barcelona quickly took control. Lamine Yamal showcased his remarkable talent, Robert Lewandowski demonstrated his clinical finishing, Alejandro Balde contributed his attacking flair, and Raphinha completed the scoring with two goals. By the 48th minute, Barcelona had built a four-goal lead, leaving Real Madrid stunned. Rodrygo’s late goal was only a consolation.

Barcelona secured their 15th Supercopa de Espana title with a commanding 5 to 2 victory, a performance that also set the tone for a treble winning season under Hansi Flick.

