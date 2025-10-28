Messi reveals his sporting GOATS and hints at 2026 World Cup plan

Messi reflects on greatness while planning his own next chapter
When you ask Lionel Messi, seen by many as the greatest of all time, about other legends he admires, you get a beautiful glimpse into the mind of a champion who never stops learning.
In an exclusive interview with NBC News Lionel Messi spoke from the heart when asked which sporting icons have inspired him throughout his life and career.
Messi smiled and said:
“For us Argentinians, Maradona was always the one. Our greatest legend. The greatest player for what he represented to all of us. I was young and only saw him play live a little but Diego transcended everything. He was something much bigger than any limits or boundaries in football.”
Messi then looked beyond football and referenced greatness in other sports.
“If we talk about another sport, I think Michael Jordan had that same impact. I also admire tennis players like Nadal, Federer and Djokovic. They made the competition so much greater because they pushed each other constantly to be the best. They changed their sport.”
He continued with pure admiration:
“In basketball LeBron James and Steph Curry are players I have always admired. They have given so much to the sport they play. There are many more I can name but these are some that stand out to me.”
There is something special when one GOAT talks about others. It shows the humility and respect that helped build his own greatness.
A dream that refuses to fade. Messi does not hide his love for the Argentina shirt. At 38 he wants to defend the World Cup title his team achieved in Qatar. But he knows the final decision will come from his body and his heart.
“It is something extraordinary to be able to be in a World Cup. I would love to be there and be an important part again. But I will decide day by day when preseason begins with Inter Miami. I have to feel I can give everything for my team and my country.”
Messi will turn 39 next June. Yet his desire to represent Argentina still burns like a player half his age.
“We are coming off winning the last World Cup and defending it again would be spectacular. It is always a dream to play for the national team especially in big competitions.”
Messi also opened up about how happy he is living in Miami with his family.
“I like everything about living here. Barcelona was extraordinary. It was my life. I had many beautiful memories there that we miss a lot. But Miami allows us to live well, to enjoy life and gives my kids a chance to be themselves every single day.”
From Rosario to Barcelona to Paris and now Miami Messi has given every part of his life to football. And he still wants one more magical act on the biggest stage of all.
If his body agrees the world might witness Lionel Messi step out for Argentina in 2026 in a World Cup hosted by the United States Mexico and Canada. A final chapter written by the greatest of his generation. Will he play? Can he win the back to back?
