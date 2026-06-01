The partnership follows Zee's acquisition of Indian broadcast and streaming rights for 39 FIFA events spanning 2026 to 2034, including the FIFA World Cups 2026 and 2030, and the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027. The move is expected to expand Zee's footprint in football, a market historically dominated by cricket in India.

With just 10 days to go for the FIFA World Cup, football fans in India can finally breathe a huge sigh of relief after Zee announced on Monday that it will telecast live the world's biggest sporting spectacle to Indian audiences following months of negotiations with world football governing body FIFA.

"The FIFA World Cup is the greatest show on earth, and we are glad to partner with 'Z' for the first time to bring this global spectacle to India. The Indian market is of strategic importance for FIFA as it displays immense potential driven by a young and passionate audience."

"We are excited to bring one of the world's biggest sporting spectacles to Indian audiences. Football cuts across regions and demographics, and the investments in garnering the media rights and launching dedicated sports channels reflect our clear belief in its long-term potential," Zee Entertainment Enterprises CEO Punit Goenka said.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.