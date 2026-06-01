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Zee to broadcast FIFA World Cup in India

Indian football fans breathe a sigh of relief with just 10 days to go for showpiece

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
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FIFA World Cup
FIFA World Cup
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With just 10 days to go for the FIFA World Cup, football fans in India can finally breathe a huge sigh of relief after Zee announced on Monday that it will telecast live the world's biggest sporting spectacle to Indian audiences following months of negotiations with world football governing body FIFA.

The partnership follows Zee's acquisition of Indian broadcast and streaming rights for 39 FIFA events spanning 2026 to 2034, including the FIFA World Cups 2026 and 2030, and the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027. The move is expected to expand Zee's footprint in football, a market historically dominated by cricket in India.

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In this regard, Zee has also announced the launch of 4 dedicated sports channels, namely, Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD, according to a press release.

"We are excited to bring one of the world's biggest sporting spectacles to Indian audiences. Football cuts across regions and demographics, and the investments in garnering the media rights and launching dedicated sports channels reflect our clear belief in its long-term potential," Zee Entertainment Enterprises CEO Punit Goenka said.

Speaking on FIFA's strategic partnership with Zee Entertainment Enterprises in India, Romy Gai, FIFA Chief Business Officer, described the collaboration as a key step in bringing the "greatest show on earth" to Indian audiences.

"The FIFA World Cup is the greatest show on earth, and we are glad to partner with 'Z' for the first time to bring this global spectacle to India. The Indian market is of strategic importance for FIFA as it displays immense potential driven by a young and passionate audience."

Zee Entertainment Enterprises’ digital entertainment platform – Zee 5, will also ensure that football aficionados stay tuned to all the high-octane action, delivering a live immersive viewing experience in a language of their choice.

The company's integrated TV and digital ecosystem will offer extensive reach, multi-language experience and real-time engagement for fans across platforms, creating a compelling proposition for brands and viewers alike, according to the press statement.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
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