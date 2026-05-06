From age 9 to World Cup glory: Jemimah Rodrigues gifts her childhood coach a brand-new SUV

Jemimah Rodrigues may now be one of the most recognisable faces in Indian women’s cricket, but she has not forgotten the people who helped shape her journey. In a sporting world where some forget their way up, Rodrigues’ latest gesture feels like a lesson for many to follow.



The India batter recently gifted her childhood coach Prashant Shetty a brand new SUV, a gesture that has won admiration online. Some athletes move on after fame arrives. Some never forget the people who stood beside them from day one. Jemimah clearly belongs to the second category.



Their story began when she was just nine years old after walking into Mumbai’s MIG Cricket Club with her father Ivan Rodrigues. At the time, the club only had a boys’ academy, but Shetty immediately noticed her talent and convinced club officials to allow her to train there.



More than 15 years later, the bond still remains strong. Shetty now runs the ‘Kalpavriksha Cricket Clinic’ in Bandra and is also the head coach of Thane Skyrisers in the Mumbai Cricket Association’s inaugural Women’s T20 League. He also coaches players like Prithvi Shaw and Chennai Super Kings opener Ayush Mhatre.



Rodrigues, meanwhile, has become much more than just a cricketer. The world knows her as the charming Bandra girl who loves playing the guitar and often becomes a sensation online through her fun videos and lively personality off the field. On the field too, she played a massive role in India’s 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup triumph and has become one of the faces of women’s cricket in the country.

