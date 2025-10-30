GOLD/FOREX
India beat Australia to enter Women’s World Cup final

India will face South Africa in the final on Sunday

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
India's Jemimah Rodrigues (C) gestures as she celebrates the team's win at the end of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) semi-final match between India and Australia.
AFP

Jemimah Rodrigues scored an unbeaten 127 as India defeated Australia by five wickets in the Women's World Cup semifinal on Thursday, setting up a final clash with South Africa.

Chasing 339, India completed a record ODI chase with nine balls to spare at the DY Patil Stadium in the outskirts of Mumbai.

Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who made 89, put together a 167-run partnership for the third wicket to guide India home in the second semifinal.

The final will be played on Sunday.

