India beat Australia to enter Women’s World Cup final

Jemimah Rodrigues scored an unbeaten 127 as India defeated Australia by five wickets in the Women's World Cup semifinal on Thursday, setting up a final clash with South Africa.

Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who made 89, put together a 167-run partnership for the third wicket to guide India home in the second semifinal.

