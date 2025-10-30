India beat Australia to enter Women’s World Cup final

India will face South Africa in the final on Sunday
Jemimah Rodrigues scored an unbeaten 127 as India defeated Australia by five wickets in the Women's World Cup semifinal on Thursday, setting up a final clash with South Africa.
Chasing 339, India completed a record ODI chase with nine balls to spare at the DY Patil Stadium in the outskirts of Mumbai.
Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who made 89, put together a 167-run partnership for the third wicket to guide India home in the second semifinal.
The final will be played on Sunday.
