Smriti Mandhana gets emotional over question on 'hardest night'

Indian star opener was appearing on Raj Shamani’s podcast
India women’s star cricketer Smriti Mandhana appeared to pause for several seconds when podcast host Raj Shamani asked her to recall the hardest night of her life.
Mandhana, who was appearing on Shamani’s podcast, eventually mentioned a World Cup before making it clear that she wanted to keep the conversation focused on cricket.
Shamani asked the India opener which night had been the hardest for her. After taking a few moments to think, Mandhana replied: “Probably some World Cup.”
She did not specify the match or tournament she was referring to. Instead, Mandhana quickly set a boundary on the topics she was willing to discuss, saying she would only speak about cricket.
The exchange has attracted attention as it comes amid public discussion surrounding Mandhana’s personal life and recent wedding-related developments. However, she did not link her answer to any personal situation or provide details about what she had in mind.
Mandhana also spoke about the competitive spirit that drives her on the cricket field, making it clear that her comments were intended to remain within the context of the sport.
“I don’t think anyone would see me as someone who gets angry easily, but I can get very angry. It’s like, don’t take panga with me. As long as I don’t come in your way, don’t come in mine. I won’t take revenge, but I won’t forget it either. I would never do anything bad to anyone,” Mandhana said on her character.
When asked if she finds it easy to forgive people, Mandhana said: “I would forgive, but I won’t forget.”