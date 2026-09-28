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Without a ball bowled, Pakistan advance to Asian Games 2026 semifinals

Weather ends Hong Kong’s campaign, Pakistan advance to face Sri Lanka or Nepal

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between England and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 24, 2026.
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between England and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 24, 2026.
AFP-ISHARA S. KODIKARA

Dubai: Pakistan progressed to the Asian Games men’s cricket semifinals without bowling or facing a single delivery after rain abandoned their quarterfinal against Hong Kong in Nisshin, Japan, on Monday.

The match at Korogi Sports Park was called off without a toss as persistent rain left the outfield unplayable. Under the tournament rules, Pakistan advanced because they had the higher ICC T20I ranking.

Pakistan had received a direct entry into the quarterfinals along with India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh based on their rankings. Hong Kong, meanwhile, qualified for the last eight after finishing second in Group B.

With no result possible, 6th ranked Pakistan side was awarded a place in the semifinals, ending 24th seeded Hong Kong’s campaign without the team getting an opportunity to challenge the Men in Green on the field.

Pakistan will now face the winner of Tuesday’s quarterfinal between Sri Lanka and Nepal in the semifinals on October 1. The other side of the knockout draw features India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Malaysia.

India, the defending champions, will face Afghanistan in their quarterfinal on Monday. India also has a higher ranking than their opponents, meaning they would progress if rain prevents the match from producing a result.

Pakistan and India are on opposite sides of the knockout draw, so the long-standing rivals cannot meet in the semifinal. A meeting remains possible in the gold-medal final if both teams win their respective semifinal matches. They could also meet in the bronze-medal match if both lose in the last four.

With Sahibzada Farhan still looking to make his Pakistan captaincy debut, he is just two wins away from winning the nation’s first Asian Games gold medal in men’s cricket.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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