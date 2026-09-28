Pakistan and India are on opposite sides of the knockout draw, so the long-standing rivals cannot meet in the semifinal . A meeting remains possible in the gold-medal final if both teams win their respective semifinal matches. They could also meet in the bronze-medal match if both lose in the last four.

With no result possible, 6 th ranked Pakistan side was awarded a place in the semifinals, ending 24 th seeded Hong Kong’s campaign without the team getting an opportunity to challenge the Men in Green on the field.

Pakistan had received a direct entry into the quarterfinals along with India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh based on their rankings. Hong Kong, meanwhile, qualified for the last eight after finishing second in Group B.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.