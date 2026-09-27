Rivals placed on opposite sides, clash only possible in medal matches
Dubai: India and Pakistan will begin their Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket campaigns at the quarterfinal stage, with both teams among the four sides handed direct entry into the knockout rounds.
The two teams earned their places based on their ICC Men’s T20I rankings, alongside Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The remaining six teams must compete in the preliminary round for the other four quarterfinal spots.
India will face the Group A runners-up in their quarterfinal. Group A consists of Afghanistan, Nepal and Japan. Pakistan, meanwhile, will meet the Group B runners-up, with Malaysia, Oman and Hong Kong, China in that group.
A potential India-Pakistan clash is therefore possible later in the tournament, but not in the semifinals. The two teams are on opposite sides of the knockout draw, meaning they can meet only in the gold-medal final or the bronze-medal match if both reach the respective stages.
The tournament could also mark the first men’s Asian Games cricket meeting between India and Pakistan. The Men in Blue won gold after their rain-affected 2022 Asian Games final against Afghanistan was decided by their superior ranking, while Pakistan lost their semifinal to the latter side before falling to Bangladesh in the bronze-medal match.
With India defending their title and Pakistan entering directly into the quarterfinals, a meeting between the rivals remains possible. Both nations are scheduled to start their Asian Games campaign on September 28 in Nisshin.