With India defending their title and Pakistan entering directly into the quarterfinals, a meeting between the rivals remains possible. Both nations are scheduled to start their Asian Games campaign on September 28 in Nisshin.

The tournament could also mark the first men’s Asian Games cricket meeting between India and Pakistan. The Men in Blue won gold after their rain-affected 2022 Asian Games final against Afghanistan was decided by their superior ranking, while Pakistan lost their semifinal to the latter side before falling to Bangladesh in the bronze-medal match.

A potential India-Pakistan clash is therefore possible later in the tournament, but not in the semifinals. The two teams are on opposite sides of the knockout draw, meaning they can meet only in the gold-medal final or the bronze-medal match if both reach the respective stages.

The two teams earned their places based on their ICC Men’s T20I rankings, alongside Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The remaining six teams must compete in the preliminary round for the other four quarterfinal spots.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.