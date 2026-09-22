Philippines edge Kuwait with stoppage-time winner to make history
Dubai: The Philippines ended its Asian Games 2026 campaign with a historic 2-1 victory over Kuwait, securing the men’s football team’s first Asian Games win in 68 years.
Andres Aldeguer converted a penalty in the first minute of stoppage time at Minato Soccer Field on Tuesday to give the Philippines a dramatic victory in its final Group C match.
The Asian Games men’s football tournament features U-23 teams, with the Philippines coached by Garreth McPherson. The side had endured a difficult campaign before finally getting on the board against Kuwait.
The Philippines opened Group C with a heavy 5-1 defeat before losing its second match to Vietnam. With no chance of reaching the knockout stage, the team entered its final game looking to finish the tournament on a positive note.
Santi Rublico gave the Philippines the lead in the 19th minute against Kuwait, but Scott Woods’ own goal after the hour mark brought the scores level.
The Philippines then got its opportunity deep into stoppage time when Jared Pena was brought down inside the box by Salem Almehtab. The referee awarded a penalty, and Aldeguer made no mistake from the spot.
The victory was the Philippines’ first in Asian Games men’s football since the 1958 Tokyo edition, when it defeated host Japan 1-0 through a goal from George Aldeguer.
There was also a family connection to the historic win. As per Inquirer, Andres’ father Dino Aldeguer revealed that George Aldeguer and Andres’ grandfather were cousins.
While the men took 68 years to get a win, the women's national side reached the quarterfinals in 2022 Asian Games, courtesy of their two wins in the group stage.
Nevertheless, the Philippines finished third in Group C with three points from one win and two defeats, missing out on the knockout stage but leaving with a historic result.
Meanwhile, Kuwait’s U-23 side remained winless as the senior side now looks to open their Arabian Gulf Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on September 23.