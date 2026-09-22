Nevertheless, the Philippines finished third in Group C with three points from one win and two defeats, missing out on the knockout stage but leaving with a historic result.

The Philippines then got its opportunity deep into stoppage time when Jared Pena was brought down inside the box by Salem Almehtab. The referee awarded a penalty, and Aldeguer made no mistake from the spot.

The Philippines opened Group C with a heavy 5-1 defeat before losing its second match to Vietnam. With no chance of reaching the knockout stage, the team entered its final game looking to finish the tournament on a positive note.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.