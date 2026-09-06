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India thrash Bangladesh 3-0, end 20-year AFC U20 Asian Cup wait

Danny Meitei Laishram, Vishal Yadav and substitute Md Arbash were on target

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Jai Rai
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India thrash Bangladesh 3-0, end 20-year AFC U20 Asian Cup wait
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India have ended a 20-year wait for a return to the AFC U20 Asian Cup after the Blue Colts secured qualification with a convincing 3-0 win over Bangladesh in their final Group B qualifier at the Do’stlik Stadium in Tashkent on Sunday.

Danny Meitei Laishram, Vishal Yadav and substitute Md Arbash were on target as India secured their second victory of the qualifying campaign to finish second in Group B with six points from three matches.

Group winners Uzbekistan topped the standings with nine points after beating Syria, who finished third with three points. Bangladesh ended the campaign without a point and were relegated to the Development Phase.

India’s second-place finish was enough to secure qualification as one of the seven best runners-up across the eight qualifying groups.

The victory marks India’s return to the AFC U20 Asian Cup after a 20-year absence and caps a successful qualifying campaign for the Blue Colts.

The AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 will be held from March 24 to April 10, 2027. The top four teams at the tournament will qualify for the FIFA U20 World Cup 2027.

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