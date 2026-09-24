Afghan attack dismantles Japan after steady start in Asian Games opener
Dubai: Afghanistan opened their 2026 Asian Games men’s cricket campaign with a 48-run victory over hosts Japan in Nisshin on Thursday.
Batting first after Japan won the toss and opted to field, Afghanistan posted 129 for six in their 20 overs at Korogi Sports Park. Mohammad Akram was the top scorer with 34 from 29 balls, while captain Darwish Rasooli added 29 from 27.
Shoma Sugaya-Slater and Ibrahim Takahasi both took two wickets each.
Mohammad Ishaq provided the late push with an unbeaten 25 from 17 balls, including two fours and a six. His 44-run partnership with Rasooli helped Afghanistan finish strongly after they had slipped to 79 for four in the 16th over.
Japan struggled to build a response as Afghanistan’s bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals. The hosts were bowled out at 81 in 19.3 overs, falling well short of their target.
Reo Sakurano-Thomas made 23 from 24 balls to top-score for Japan, while Benjamin Ito-Davis hit 17 from just eight deliveries. Afghanistan spinner Nangeyalia Kharote took two wickets, while Arab Gul Momand claimed two for two from his two overs.
Najibullah Zadran also got a wicket and conceded only one run from 1.1 overs. The Japanese captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming only managed to make 14 runs in 17 balls before losing his wicket to Kharote.
The result gives Afghanistan an early advantage in Group A, which also includes Japan and Nepal.
Afghanistan will face Nepal in their second group match on Friday. Japan will meet Nepal on Saturday, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarterfinals alongside seeded teams India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.