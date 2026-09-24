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Afghanistan dominates Japan with 48-run victory at 2026 Asian Games

Afghan attack dismantles Japan after steady start in Asian Games opener

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Afghanistan's players gather for a group photograph before the start of the third T20 international cricket match between India and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 17, 2026.
Afghanistan's players gather for a group photograph before the start of the third T20 international cricket match between India and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 17, 2026.
AFP-ARUN SANKAR

Dubai: Afghanistan opened their 2026 Asian Games men’s cricket campaign with a 48-run victory over hosts Japan in Nisshin on Thursday.

Batting first after Japan won the toss and opted to field, Afghanistan posted 129 for six in their 20 overs at Korogi Sports Park. Mohammad Akram was the top scorer with 34 from 29 balls, while captain Darwish Rasooli added 29 from 27.

Shoma Sugaya-Slater and Ibrahim Takahasi both took two wickets each.

Mohammad Ishaq provided the late push with an unbeaten 25 from 17 balls, including two fours and a six. His 44-run partnership with Rasooli helped Afghanistan finish strongly after they had slipped to 79 for four in the 16th over.

Japan struggled to build a response as Afghanistan’s bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals. The hosts were bowled out at 81 in 19.3 overs, falling well short of their target.

Reo Sakurano-Thomas made 23 from 24 balls to top-score for Japan, while Benjamin Ito-Davis hit 17 from just eight deliveries. Afghanistan spinner Nangeyalia Kharote took two wickets, while Arab Gul Momand claimed two for two from his two overs.

Najibullah Zadran also got a wicket and conceded only one run from 1.1 overs. The Japanese captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming only managed to make 14 runs in 17 balls before losing his wicket to Kharote.

The result gives Afghanistan an early advantage in Group A, which also includes Japan and Nepal.

Afghanistan will face Nepal in their second group match on Friday. Japan will meet Nepal on Saturday, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarterfinals alongside seeded teams India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. 

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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