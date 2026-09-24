The UAE are chasing a third Gulf Cup title, having previously lifted the trophy in 2007 and 2013. They have not won the competition since 2013. For Dalic, the tournament is his first major competition since taking charge of the national team in August, giving him an early opportunity to assess his squad in a competitive setting.

The result puts the UAE at the top of Group B, which also includes Qatar and Bahrain. Their next challenge comes against Bahrain on September 27 before they conclude the group stage against Qatar on September 30. The top two teams will advance to the semifinals.

Gimenez completed his brace six minutes into the second half, putting the UAE firmly in control and sealing a comfortable opening victory. The midfielder’s two goals also provided a strong start to the tournament for the team under new coach Zlatko Dalic.

Nicolas Gimenez opened the scoring in the 26th minute before Yemen defender Nader Sahal put the ball into his own net 10 minutes later. The UAE continued to control the match and added a third goal before half-time through Luan Pereira.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.