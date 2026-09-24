Gimenez brace powers Dalic’s UAE to dominant start in Gulf Cup campaign
Dubai: The United Arab Emirates made a flying start to their 27th Arabian Gulf Cup campaign, beating Yemen 4-0 in their opening Group B match in Alinma Stadium, Jeddah on Thursday.
Nicolas Gimenez opened the scoring in the 26th minute before Yemen defender Nader Sahal put the ball into his own net 10 minutes later. The UAE continued to control the match and added a third goal before half-time through Luan Pereira.
Gimenez completed his brace six minutes into the second half, putting the UAE firmly in control and sealing a comfortable opening victory. The midfielder’s two goals also provided a strong start to the tournament for the team under new coach Zlatko Dalic.
The UAE dominated possession with 61 per cent of the ball and registered 12 shots during the match. Yemen, meanwhile, managed only two attempts, with neither finding the target.
The result puts the UAE at the top of Group B, which also includes Qatar and Bahrain. Their next challenge comes against Bahrain on September 27 before they conclude the group stage against Qatar on September 30. The top two teams will advance to the semifinals.
The UAE are chasing a third Gulf Cup title, having previously lifted the trophy in 2007 and 2013. They have not won the competition since 2013. For Dalic, the tournament is his first major competition since taking charge of the national team in August, giving him an early opportunity to assess his squad in a competitive setting.