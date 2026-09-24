GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

UAE prepares quest for third Arabian Gulf Cup title against Yemen

Dalic era begins as UAE launch Gulf Cup bid against Yemen in Jeddah

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Zlatko Dalic returns to the UAE with a bundle of experience
Zlatko Dalic returns to the UAE with a bundle of experience
AFP-MICHAEL REAVES

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates begin their 27th Arabian Gulf Cup campaign against Yemen in Jeddah on Thursday, starting a new chapter under Croatian coach Zlatko Dalic.

The Group B meeting at Alinma Satdium (also known as King Abdullah Sports City Stadium) will be Dalic’s first major tournament match since taking charge of the UAE in August. The 59-year-old has considerable international experience, having guided Croatia to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final and the semi-finals four years later.

Dalic has several experienced players to work with, including captain and goalkeeper Khalid Eisa, while Sultan Adel, Fabio de Lima, Ali Saleh and Hareb Abdulla are among the attacking options. Guilherme Da Silva and Yuri Cesar also add further attacking threat after impressing for Shabab Al Ahli.

The UAE are in Group B alongside Yemen, Qatar and Bahrain. The top two teams will advance to the semi-finals, with Group A containing hosts Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman and Kuwait.

The UAE have won the Gulf Cup twice, in 2007 and 2013, and will be seeking a third title in Saudi Arabia.

There is also an important distinction from the UAE side that recently competed at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan. That team was the UAE Under-23 side and was eliminated after finishing bottom of its group. The team facing Yemen is the senior professional national team, with a different squad and coaching setup.

For Dalic, the tournament offers the first competitive test of his plans as UAE coach, beginning with a Yemen side that has never won the Gulf Cup.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The weather will be generally fair, becoming partly cloudy at times over eastern areas.

47°C heat expected as humidity sweeps across UAE

2m read
Conditions will become humid on Saturday night and into Sunday morning, particularly across some coastal areas, increasing the possibility of mist.

UAE weather: Low clouds today, fog risk through Tuesday

2m read
Zlatko Dalic returns to the UAE with a bundle of experience

How UAE have struck gold with Zlatko Dalic appointment

3m read
Zlatko Dalic

Zlatko Dalic appointed UAE national team head coach

2m read