Dalic has several experienced players to work with, including captain and goalkeeper Khalid Eisa, while Sultan Adel, Fabio de Lima, Ali Saleh and Hareb Abdulla are among the attacking options. Guilherme Da Silva and Yuri Cesar also add further attacking threat after impressing for Shabab Al Ahli.

The Group B meeting at Alinma Satdium (also known as King Abdullah Sports City Stadium) will be Dalic’s first major tournament match since taking charge of the UAE in August. The 59-year-old has considerable international experience, having guided Croatia to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final and the semi-finals four years later.

There is also an important distinction from the UAE side that recently competed at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan. That team was the UAE Under-23 side and was eliminated after finishing bottom of its group. The team facing Yemen is the senior professional national team, with a different squad and coaching setup.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.