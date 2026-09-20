Liwa is forecast to reach 47°C on Sunday, while Abu Dhabi hits 44°C and Dubai 42°C
Abu Dhabi: Temperatures are forecast to reach as high as 47°C in parts of the UAE on Sunday, with humid conditions expected overnight and a chance of fog or mist forming across some coastal and inland areas, particularly in the west, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
The weather will be generally fair, becoming partly cloudy at times over eastern areas. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the southeast to northeast at 10 to 20 km/h and reaching 30 km/h.
Liwa is expected to record the country’s highest temperature at 47°C, followed by Al Ain at 45°C and Abu Dhabi at 44°C. Dubai and Sharjah are forecast to reach 42°C, while Fujairah will be cooler at 34°C.
Humidity will also remain high in several areas. Maximum relative humidity is forecast to reach 90 per cent in Liwa, Al Ruwais and Al Sila, while Abu Dhabi could reach 85 per cent and Dubai 80 per cent.
The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to remain slight on Sunday. In the Arabian Gulf, high tide is forecast at 6.34pm, with low tide at 3.56am. In the Oman Sea, high tides are expected at 2.19pm and 6.57am, with low tides at 11.02am and 11.02pm.
The humid pattern is expected to continue into the start of the week.
On Monday, September 21, conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds developing over eastern areas and the possibility of convective clouds forming by afternoon. Humidity will increase overnight and into Tuesday morning, with fog or mist possible over some coastal and inland areas, especially in the west.
Winds could strengthen at times on Monday, reaching 35 km/h. The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate at times, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.
On Tuesday, September 22, fair to partly cloudy conditions will continue, with a chance of convective clouds developing over eastern areas during the afternoon. Some coastal areas could see mist overnight and into Wednesday morning.
Winds will shift from southeasterly to northwesterly and may reach 35 km/h, while seas are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
By Wednesday, September 23, clouds are expected to develop over eastern and southern areas, with some becoming convective during the afternoon.
Humidity will return overnight and into Thursday morning across some coastal and inland areas, bringing another chance of mist. Winds could again reach 35 km/h, with slight conditions forecast in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.