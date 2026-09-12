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UAE weather: Temperatures to reach 47°C as humidity and fog return

Fog or mist may form overnight and early Sunday in coastal and inland areas

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the south-east to north-east at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, strengthening at times to 40 km/h.
Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the south-east to north-east at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, strengthening at times to 40 km/h.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE is set for another hot Saturday, with temperatures forecast to climb to 47°C in Liwa and 45°C in Al Ain, as humid conditions return overnight and raise the chance of fog and mist in parts of the country.

The National Centre of Meteorology said conditions on Saturday, September 12, would be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of some convective clouds forming over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon.

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Humidity is expected to increase by night and into Sunday morning over some coastal and inland areas, bringing a possibility of fog or mist.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the south-east to north-east at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, strengthening at times to 40 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate at times. The first high tide is expected at 2.17pm, followed by a second at 1.59am, while low tides are forecast at 7.45am and 7.50pm.

Conditions in the Oman Sea will also be slight to moderate at times. High tides are expected at 10.18am and 10.58pm, with low tides at 4.38pm and 4.46am.

Abu Dhabi is forecast to reach 42°C, with a low of 30°C, while Dubai is expected to record a high of 42°C and a low of 29°C.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 41°C in Sharjah and Ajman, 42°C in Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah, and 35°C in Fujairah.

The hottest conditions are expected inland, with Al Ain reaching 45°C and Liwa 47°C. Ruwais and Al Sila are forecast to reach 41°C, while Dalma could hit 40°C.

Maximum humidity could reach 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi, Liwa, Ruwais, Al Sila and Dalma, while Dubai and Sharjah could see humidity levels of up to 85 per cent.

Sunday is expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing over eastern areas. Humidity will again increase overnight and into Monday morning, with a chance of fog or mist over some coastal and inland areas.

Similar conditions are forecast for Monday and Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies, overnight humidity and the possibility of fog or mist during the early morning hours.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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