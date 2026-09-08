UAE weather update: Dusty skies and reduced visibility blanket Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Temperatures soar above 40°C as blowing dust affects much of the country
Dubai and Abu Dhabi are seeing hazy, dust-filled skies this morning, with the National Center of Meteorology attributing the conditions to a weak surface low-pressure system extending from the east, paired with an upper air low pressure system.
Winds are blowing from the southeast to northeast at 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times, consistent across coastal, internal and mountain areas. These gusts are the main driver behind the reduced visibility being reported in parts of Dubai and Abu Dhabi today. At sea, conditions remain calmer, with slight wave activity forecast in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Weather today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds building eastward and southward through the afternoon. Light to moderate winds are freshening at times, kicking up blowing dust during daytime hours across much of the country.
Coastal and island areas, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, are forecast to see highs between 39°C and 44°C, with overnight lows dropping to between 29°C and 34°C. Internal areas are running hotter, with highs reaching 42°C to 46°C and lows of 26°C to 31°C. Mountain regions remain comparatively milder, with highs of 30°C to 36°C and lows of 23°C to 28°C.
Humidity levels vary widely through the day. Coastal areas can expect relative humidity as high as 85 percent overnight, dropping to between 20 and 35 percent during the day. Internal areas are drier, ranging from 15 to 30 percent up to 50 to 70 percent, while mountain areas follow a pattern similar to the coast.
Motorists are advised to drive with caution and maintain a safe distance given the patches of reduced visibility from blowing dust. Those with respiratory sensitivities may want to limit prolonged time outdoors, and residents are encouraged to stay hydrated given the high daytime temperatures across the country.