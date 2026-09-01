Use Abu Dhabi’s official rental map to compare prices and set your budget
Dubai: Trying to find a studio, three-bedroom townhouse or villa to rent in Abu Dhabi can mean searching across the internet to find not only the right home, but also the right location and understand the average rental values in the area.
Knowing typical rents can help you identify which locations fit your budget, narrow down your search and make the house-hunting process a little easier.
One tool that can help is the Rental Index, an interactive rental map, created by the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC). The map uses government-backed data, making it easier for renters to check official estimated rental values for residential areas in Abu Dhabi.
Using the interactive map is straightforward.
Visit the ADREC website, click on ‘Real Estate Market Data’ on the homepage and select ‘Interactive Map’.
select the option for average rent prices and choose the area you are interested in on the map.
The tool will show the average lower, median and upper rent for different property types in that area, including villas, townhouses and studios.
Example: Saadiyat Island
For example, if you select Saadiyat Island and look at studio rental prices, the map shows:
Lower rent: Dh50,000
Median rent: Dh65,000
Upper rent: Dh77,000
This gives prospective renters an indication of where rental prices sit in the area before they begin contacting agents or viewing properties.
1. Check whether the asking rent is reasonable
If a landlord or agent quotes, for example, Dh90,000 for an apartment, a renter can check the area's lower, median and upper rental figures to see where that asking price sits within the local market.
2. Get a stronger negotiating position
Rather than negotiating based purely on listings found online, tenants can use an official, government-backed benchmark when discussing the rent.
If a property's asking price is significantly above the area's typical range, renters have useful data they can use to question the price.
3. Compare neighbourhoods before choosing where to live
This can be particularly useful for people moving to Abu Dhabi.
Instead of looking at individual listings one by one, renters can compare rental levels across different communities and identify areas that offer better value for their budget.
4. Spot affordable properties
The tool is not only useful for identifying expensive rents. If a property is advertised substantially below the area's typical range, this could prompt a renter to investigate further. There may be differences in the property's size, age, condition, location or amenities that explain the lower price.
5. Budget more realistically before house-hunting
Someone with a fixed annual housing budget can use the map to establish which areas and property types are realistically within reach before spending time viewing properties.
This can help narrow down the search and focus on homes that are more likely to fit the budget.
6. Understand lower, median and upper rents
The three figures - lower rent, median rent and upper rent - can be more useful than a single average because they show the range of rents in an area.
A renter can use them to see whether a particular asking price is at the lower, middle or higher end of the local market.
Note: The map is only a guide. While the Rental Index provides government-backed data, it is important to remember that the map is a guide, not a guaranteed valuation for an individual property.