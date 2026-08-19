First-time buyers, renters and property owners now have more routes into Dubai real estate
Dubai: Residents looking to buy their first home, manage rental payments or secure residency through property now have a wider set of options in Dubai, with industry executives pointing to the First-Time Home Buyer Programme, Flexi Rent and changes to property-linked residency as key measures affecting consumers.
The First-Time Home Buyer Programme has already translated into transactions, while Flexi Rent gives participating landlords and property companies the option of offering monthly, quarterly or semi-annual rental payments. Dubai’s Taskeen service has also removed the previous Dh750,000 minimum property value requirement for sole owners seeking a two-year investor residency visa, according to inputs from Bayut.
The measures sit alongside longer-standing initiatives including the Golden Visa, expanded freehold ownership and changes to the regulatory framework governing off-plan sales.
The First-Time Home Buyer Programme introduced by Dubai Land Department last year has been particularly significant for residents who have never previously owned a freehold home in Dubai, according to Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties.
The programme is open to residents aged 18 and above who meet that condition and provides preferential access to selected properties, incentives from participating developers and banks, and financing options.
Al Msaddi noted that more than 3,200 residents had bought homes through the programme in less than a year following its July 2025 launch, with transactions exceeding Dh5 billion. By June 2026, almost 45,000 people had registered, while the addition of nine developers took the number of participating developers to 22.
The First-Time Home Buyer Programme has had the most measurable impact because it is converting a very specific group of potential buyers: people already living in the UAE who have historically remained renters
He said the expansion gives buyers more scope to compare projects, payment plans and financing options at a time when rents remain a pressure point for many Dubai households.
Zacky Sajjad, Director Business Development and Client Relations at Cavendish Maxwell, cited an earlier snapshot from the programme’s first six months, when more than 41,000 residents had registered, more than 2,000 had bought their first homes and purchases exceeded Dh3.25 billion.
Nearly 50% of those buyers had lived in Dubai for more than five years without previously owning a property, according to Sajjad.
He said the programme offers benefits including priority access to new developments, preferential pricing from participating developers, tailored mortgage products and the ability to pay certain registration fees through eligible credit cards.
Dubai’s property-linked residency framework has also changed through the Taskeen service, according to Bayut.
Individual buyers who fully own a residential property can qualify for a two-year investor residency visa regardless of the property’s value, removing the previous Dh750,000 minimum threshold for sole owners.
Joint ownership is treated differently, with each investor required to hold a minimum ownership share of Dh400,000 to qualify, while property owners can also obtain residency visas for sponsored family members under the scheme.
Al Msaddi explained the change has widened the entry point for people purchasing property partly to secure residency, with reports of increased enquiries for properties below AED750,000, particularly from overseas buyers seeking residency and residents looking for their first home.
Harry Martin, Head of Off-plan and Capital Markets at betterhomes, said the Golden Visa continues to have the biggest effect on buyer behaviour among the initiatives introduced over recent years.
Recently, outside of government based incentives, developers we have seen move to having more flexibility around payment plans pre and post handover. This has kept liquidity in the market, driving sentiment around most sectors. Pricing has adjusted slightly in some areas with more dense supply but this is something that must come from private developers and is dependent on any pressure points amongst their own businesses.
“Buyers are now thinking in decades, not deal cycles,” Martin said.
He pointed to the ability to secure a 10-year residency through a property investment of Dh2 million or above, alongside the expansion of freehold ownership zones and stronger requirements around off-plan sales.
Martin also said developers have introduced greater flexibility around payment plans before and after handover, while pricing has adjusted slightly in some areas with denser supply.
Renters are also seeing changes in how payments can be structured.
Flexi Rent allows participating landlords and real estate companies to offer monthly, quarterly and other flexible schedules, including semi-annual payments, instead of relying only on traditional annual cheque structures.
The initiative does not change the annual rental value of the property, according to Bayut, but is intended to make the timing of payments easier to manage for tenants whose income is received monthly.
Greater payment flexibility can help tenants manage their finances more effectively and consider a wider range of homes, while giving landlords access to a broader pool of financially capable renters
Al Msaddi noted that the Flexi Rent addresses a practical issue for renters by allowing participating landlords and property companies to offer monthly, quarterly or semi-annual structures.
Dubai’s Smart Rental Index, introduced in 2025, has also changed the information available to tenants and landlords during rental negotiations.
Sajjad noted that the index provides a more building-specific and data-led basis for determining rental values and permitted increases instead of relying solely on broader area averages.
Abu Dhabi has taken a different approach to existing tenancy renewals. Sajjad said the emirate temporarily reduced the permitted annual rental increase from 5% to 0% in June 2026 for existing residential, commercial and industrial tenancy renewals until further notice.
He cited ADREC data showing new lease prices had increased by around 15% year on year across Abu Dhabi and by 23% within investment zones before the measure.
For renters, Abu Dhabi's temporary 0% rental increase measure arguably has the greatest immediate financial impact because the benefit is very easy for households to understand, an existing tenant renewing during the period of the measure is protected from an annual rent increase
The executives also pointed to the purchasing process and the range of ownership options available to international and resident buyers.
Martin said a cash property transaction in Dubai can complete within days from offer acceptance to title deed transfer, while Sajjad highlighted the Dubai Land Department’s registration framework, authorised trustee offices and high level of digitisation.
International buyers can purchase in designated freehold areas without becoming UAE residents, according to Al Msaddi, while buyers can enter across different price points through off-plan payment plans, mortgages and programmes aimed at first-time purchasers.
Martin also cited the absence of stamp duty, capital gains tax, inheritance tax and income tax on rental income, comparing Dubai with London and Singapore, while Sajjad said affordability has become a greater consideration after property prices increased in recent years.
Sajjad said expatriate first-home owner-occupiers can currently borrow up to 80% of a property’s value where the home is valued at Dh5 million or less, subject to individual bank affordability and lending criteria.
Industry experts said the combination of first-time buyer support, residency options and greater flexibility in rental and purchase structures is changing the choices available to residents deciding whether to continue renting or move into homeownership.