Dubai rental dispute process: How to file a case, fees, documents and what happens next

Key documents, fees and legal steps for tenants and landlords in Dubai
Dubai: Facing a rental dispute in Dubai? Disagreements between landlords and tenants can range from unpaid rent and security deposit deductions to rent increases, lease renewals and eviction notices.
In many cases, the parties may first try to resolve the issue directly. But if an agreement cannot be reached, the matter can be taken to the Rental Disputes Centre (RDC). Knowing what documents you need, how much it costs to file a case and what to expect from the process can help you prepare your rental dispute.
The parties may first try to resolve the dispute directly and keep written records of their communications, according to Awatif Al Khouri, Senior Emirati Advocate and Founder of Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy.
“Depending on the type of claim, a formal notice may be legally required - for example, a landlord may need to give the tenant 30 days to pay outstanding rent, while certain eviction cases require at least 12 months' notice through a Notary Public or registered mail,” Al Khouri said.
The documents required can vary depending on the case. However, Al Khouri said the following provides a basic understanding of what may be expected:
Valid Ejari-registered tenancy contract
Valid Emirates ID
Claimant’s bank letter or statement showing the IBAN
Documents supporting the dispute, such as correspondence, notices, cheques or DEWA bills
For eviction claims, proof of the required notice may also be needed
If you have tried to resolve the dispute amicably and it did not work out, and you feel you have enough physical evidence and valid documents, you can go ahead and file a rental dispute case.
A rental dispute case may be filed online through the Rental Disputes Centre (RDC) website or through a Real Estate Services Trustee Centre.
You can create an account on the RDC website, enter the tenancy and case details, upload the supporting documents and pay the applicable fees.
“Hearings may then be attended through the RDC’s tele-litigation system. The RDC also offers an amicable settlement process, where the parties may attempt to resolve the dispute through reconciliation before proceeding with litigation,” Al Khouri explained.
The filing fee generally depends on the type of claim.
“For claims such as eviction, lease renewal or termination, the fee is 3.5 per cent of the annual rent or lease value, subject to a minimum of Dh500 and a maximum of Dh20,000, while monetary claims are charged at 3.5 per cent of the claimed amount, subject to a maximum of Dh15,000, additional service, knowledge, innovation and other applicable fees may also apply,” she said.
1. Assuming you can appeal later
Ahmed Elnaggar, CEO of Elnaggar & Partners, said one of the most common mistakes tenants make is assuming they can appeal later.
Under Article 17(a) of Decree No. 26 of 2013, any RDC judgment for a claim under Dh100,000 is final and cannot be appealed. “Since almost all residential deposit claims fall below this threshold, the tenant only gets one chance. The tenant must submit all evidence and arguments at the First Instance stage,” Elnaggar said.
2. Filing a rental dispute without complete evidence
“The tenant should never submit a case expecting to add documents later. All paperwork should be ready on day one - this incudes the tenancy contract, deposit or any reliant bank statements, signed handover form or key return confirmation, Move-in and move-out inspection photos or reports and Final DEWA and cooling clearance receipts.”
3. Submitting documents without legal Arabic translations
"The RDC operates in Arabic. Any English documents, including lease agreements, WhatsApp messages, emails, and contractor invoices, must be translated by a Ministry of Justice (MOJ) certified legal translator. Submitting untranslated documents can lead to hearing delays or evidence being dismissed,” Elnaggar said.
4. Choosing the wrong RDC procedure
A fast-track Payment Order only works if the landlord has acknowledged the exact debt in writing and raises no dispute over repairs or damage, according to Elnaggar.
“If the landlord claims property damage, disputes the amount, or provides repair quotes, the case is contested. The tenant must file a standard First Instance rental case, not a Payment Order,” he said.
5. Confusing normal wear and tear with tenant damage
“Tenants often accept unfair deductions for routine turnover costs. Minor scuffs, standard paint fading, or natural wear over time are the landlord’s responsibility. The tenant is only legally liable for direct damage, unauthorized modifications, or neglect,” he noted.
There is no single timeframe for every case.
The RDC’s legal framework provides for claims to be decided within 30 days of referral to the relevant tribunal, with provision for an extension, Ahmed Khalil, legal associate at BSA LAW, explained.
This is not a guaranteed timeframe for the entire process: service of notices, expert evidence, appeals and enforcement can add time.
“In our practical experience, the Rental Disputes Centre usually issues its judgment within one or two hearings, often in less than a month. However, cases requiring further examination or referral to an expert can take longer, and their duration cannot be predicted precisely. Any appeal or enforcement proceedings will also add to the overall timeframe,” Khalil noted.
No, filing a case does not, by itself, suspend the tenant’s obligation to pay rent, Khalil explained.
Withholding payment can expose the tenant to a separate claim for arrears and potentially eviction, subject to the applicable notice requirements.
“If a proposed increase is disputed, the tenant should check the applicable DLD Rental Index and whether the required notice has been given—generally at least 90 days before the lease expires, unless otherwise agreed. The tenant should raise any objection in writing and retain the supporting correspondence,” he said.
“The tenant should continue paying the undisputed rent when due.” If the landlord refuses to accept it, the tenant should promptly use the RDC’s “Offer and Deposit” procedure and complete the deposit as directed by the judge,” he added.
This procedure does not itself finally determine the lawful rent or resolve the renewal dispute; a separate claim may be necessary. Any additional rent ultimately awarded must also be paid.
“The parties should first check whether the judgment can be appealed. Where an appeal is available, the deadline is generally 15 days, with the starting date depending on whether the judgment was issued in the party’s presence or requires formal notification. Not every judgment is appealable,” Khalil explained.
Once the judgment is enforceable, the successful party can open an execution file with the RDC if the other party does not comply voluntarily.
“The other party is formally notified, and the RDC’s published procedure generally allows further enforcement requests after seven days from notification.”
Enforcement depends on the relief awarded.
“It may involve recovering money through attachment of assets, carrying out an eviction, or implementing a lease renewal. These steps take place under judicial supervision and can be pursued against either a tenant or a landlord, depending on the judgment. Obtaining a judgment and completing its enforcement are therefore separate stages.”