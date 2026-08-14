New DLD-backed service to reshape how residents budget and pay for Dubai housing
Dubai: Dubai tenants could soon have a new way to pay their annual rent, with a planned zero-interest ‘Rent Now, Pay Later’ service allowing eligible renters to repay their rent in monthly instalments over up to 12 months.
Dubai is set to introduce a new Rent Now, Pay Later service for tenants in September, potentially changing the way residents pay for their homes.
The initiative, being developed by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) in partnership with a local bank, is designed to give tenants greater flexibility by allowing them to spread their annual rent payments over up to 12 months without interest, according to a report by Emarat Al Youm.
The service could be particularly significant for tenants who currently need to find a large amount of money upfront to secure a home in Dubai.
Under the proposed system, the process would work broadly as follows:
The tenant selects a residential property.
The participating bank pays the landlord the full annual rent upfront.
The tenant then repays the bank instead of paying the landlord directly.
Repayments can be spread over up to 12 months.
The proposed instalments will be offered at zero interest.
The final structure of the service has not yet been announced.
The DLD and its banking partner are still developing the mechanism, with details on eligibility, applications, financing, repayments and arrangements between tenants, landlords and the bank expected when the service officially launches.
The new service may enable qualifying tenants to handle their yearly rent through a sequence of smaller installments. For tenants, the potential benefits include:
Smaller regular payments: Rent could potentially be spread across up to 12 months rather than paid in large instalments.
Better monthly budgeting: Tenants could align housing costs more closely with their monthly salary.
No interest: The proposed financing is expected to be offered at zero interest.
Less upfront pressure: Tenants may not need to have the full annual rent available when taking a property.
More payment flexibility: The service could provide another option for renters alongside traditional cheque-based arrangements and Flexi Rent.
According to the announcement, the proposed service will offer zero-interest instalments.
This means eligible tenants would repay the annual rent to the participating bank over up to 12 months without interest being added to the financed amount.
However, tenants will need to wait for the official launch details to understand whether there are any administrative, processing or other charges associated with using the service.
The proposed arrangement is also designed to give landlords greater certainty over receiving their annual rent.
Rather than waiting for tenants to make monthly instalment payments, the participating bank would pay the landlord the full annual rent upfront.
The tenant would then have a repayment arrangement with the bank.
This separates the landlord's receipt of rent from the tenant's repayment schedule and could make monthly payment arrangements more attractive to landlords who prefer receiving the full annual amount.
The planned Rent Now, Pay Later service follows the launch of the DLD's Flexi Rent initiative in June.
Flexi Rent expanded rental payment options, allowing tenants to make payments on a:
Monthly basis
Quarterly basis
Semi-annual basis
The initiative also introduced incentives and packages from participating entities, with the aim of supporting rental market stability, improving quality of life and providing housing options for different sections of the community.
The new Rent Now, Pay Later service would go a step further by involving a bank that pays the landlord the annual rent upfront, while allowing the tenant to repay that amount over time.
The service is expected to launch in September 2026.
The final details are yet to be announced, including the application process, eligibility requirements and precise repayment terms.
Once launched in its proposed form, the initiative could make Dubai the first city globally to introduce such a mechanism as an integrated part of its rental market.