The national rail network is expected to change how residents judge value and convenience, particularly if it gives commuters a faster and more predictable way to travel between emirates. That could support demand in communities around the network, especially for renters who can move more quickly than buyers.

“The real winners are likely to be established communities within a 10-15 minute last-mile catchment, where residents can easily connect to the rail network," noted Zhann Jochinke, Chief Operating Officer at Property Monitor. "As we've seen with Dubai Metro, it's the overall accessibility, not simply proximity to a station, that ultimately drives residential demand,” he said.

“Etihad Rail narrows the time gap long before it narrows the price gap,” he said. “Rail makes that trade-off more comfortable, so expect the gap to compress at the margins rather than collapse. This is a maturing national market adding a new layer of connectivity, not a price-leveller.”

Perwani added that future residential development will need to balance accessibility, lifestyle and long-term value, especially in communities trying to attract residents who work in major hubs but want more space or better value elsewhere.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.