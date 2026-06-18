MBR City and Meydan have a different profile, with premium positioning, master-planned development and proximity to central Dubai, but they too have relied heavily on road connectivity. Al Barsha South sits between the two categories, an established mid-market community with stronger future potential once linked more directly to the city’s transport network.

The line is not scheduled to open until September 2032, but Dubai’s property market rarely waits for infrastructure to be completed before pricing it in. Route announcements, confirmed station locations and visible construction tend to move buyer behaviour well ahead of opening day, especially in areas where future transport access can change daily commutes, rental demand and resale liquidity.

That process has already started along the Gold Line corridor. Land acquisition is accelerating in some locations, while off-plan projects in Meydan and MBR City are being evaluated around future metro proximity. The logic is that if a buyer purchasing today for handover several years later is not only buying the current neighbourhood, but the version of that neighbourhood expected to exist when the transport network catches up.

The strongest value creation is likely to sit near stations and interchange points. Business Bay’s connection with the Red Line, Al Ghubaiba’s link with the Green Line, and planned links with Etihad Rail at Meydan and Jumeirah Golf Estates could make these nodes more valuable than the wider corridor.

Chauhan’s estimate is slightly more conservative, placing the historical metro adjacency premium at around 15% to 20% for comparable units in Dubai. Even at that level, the aggregate impact could be significant if the premium applies across part of a corridor linked to more than 50 major developments.

Atiq also expects demand to be strongest within walking distance of interchange stations. Villa communities may still benefit, but the uplift is likely to be more modest than in apartment-heavy or mixed-use districts where public transport plays a larger role in daily life.

Several market participants point to historical premiums of around 20% to 30% for metro-adjacent properties in Dubai, with values often moving during the construction phase before services begin. Al Sari said properties near Dubai metro stations have typically commanded premiums of 20% to 30%, with values rising 18% to 25% during development phases.

Bachani said developers are expected to align project locations with transit-linked demand and focus on layouts and pricing that appeal to both end-users and investors. That means the Gold Line is likely to shape where projects are launched and how they are built and marketed.

The response is also expected to influence the type of homes brought to market. Developers are likely to place greater focus on mid-market and lifestyle-led homes for commuters, along with higher-rise and mixed-use formats in transit-oriented zones. Walkability, last-mile access and integrated retail are likely to become more central to project design because the Gold Line buyer will be looking for convenience, not only location.

The wider economic case is also significant. The RTA projects a 430% cumulative economic return over 20 years, while property values near stations are forecast to rise by up to 20%. With 55 major developments already connected to the corridor and a catchment of around 1.5 million residents, the real estate multiplier is likely to be one of the most closely watched parts of the project.

The Gold Line’s importance lies in how it expands Dubai’s property map. Communities that were previously judged mainly on road access will now be assessed through a future metro lens. That can improve liquidity, widen the tenant pool and make some areas more attractive to long-term end-users.

The Gold Line corridor starts from a stronger base than many emerging infrastructure stories. JVC already has high transaction volumes. MBR City and Meydan already attract investors. Business Bay is already one of the city’s most liquid districts. The metro line adds a new reason for buyers to act, but it does not have to create demand from scratch.

Let's take the Blue Line for comparison. After its announcement, route-adjacent communities saw stronger buyer attention before any station had opened. Rajendran expects a comparable response along the Gold Line, with some pockets likely to perform more strongly because they already have established demand.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.