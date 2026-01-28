GOLD/FOREX
Dubai launches streamlined rental dispute settlement service

RDC’s amicable conciliation process enables tenants, landlords to resolve conflicts

Last updated:
Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai Rental Dispute Centre allows parties to reach settlements under the supervision of a conciliator and a judge
Supplied

Dubai: Dubai’s Rental Disputes Center (RDC) has introduced an enhanced conciliation and amicable settlement service to help landlords and tenants resolve rental disputes efficiently, legally, and fairly, without going through lengthy court procedures.

The service allows parties to reach settlements under the supervision of a conciliator and a judge, providing a legally binding agreement enforceable at the RDC.

Ideal mechanism

Mohammed Hamad Al Mahri, Director of the Central Support Department and Acting Director of the Conciliation and Amicable Settlement Department at RDC, said that the settlement claims are considered the ideal mechanism for resolving rental disputes in a manner that ensures balance and safeguards the rights of all parties involved, while enabling fair and mutually satisfactory agreements without lengthy litigation. “This reflects RDC’s pioneering role in providing effective alternative dispute resolution mechanisms and supports the stability of Dubai’s rental and real estate market,” he added.

The service requires submission of essential documents, including the latest lease (Ejari), Emirates ID or company credentials, bank details, and any supporting evidence such as notices, bills, cheques, or correspondence. All documents must be uploaded to RDC’s website or submitted through Real Estate Services Trustees Centers, as hard copies are not accepted.

Refunds

Fees for the service vary depending on the nature of the claim, with court fee refunds available for cases resolved through conciliation. Customers can attend conciliation sessions via RDC’s tele-litigation system and finalise agreements online or at the service centres, ensuring the process is both accessible and efficient.

Required documents to apply

Copy of the latest lease (Ejari).

Emirates ID for individuals; for companies, commercial license and manager/owner ID.

Bank letter or statement with plaintiff’s IBAN.

Notarised notice with proof of delivery for eviction claims.

Any supporting documents such as power of attorney, management contracts, correspondence, bills, cheques, etc.

All documents must be in Arabic or legally translated.

Service fees

3.5% of annual rent or lease value for eviction, lease renewal, rent claim, termination, or return of premises (Dh500 to Dh20,000)

3.5% of claimed amount for monetary claims (Dh500 — Dh15,000)

Dh25 for Power of Attorney registration (if applicable)

Dh100 process service

Dh10 knowledge fee

Dh10 innovation fee

Extra fees if claim registered through Real Estate Services Trustees Centers: Dh130 + VAT.

Half of the court fee is refunded if the case is resolved through conciliation.

Service procedure

Through Real Estate Services Trustees Centers

Visit a service Centre with required documents

Staff verifies compliance and enters transaction data

Pay fees and obtain receipt

Attend conciliation session via tele-litigation system

Sign and receive conciliation agreement or waive the claim online

Via RDC Website

Sign up for an RDC account

Enter data and upload documents online

Pay fees electronically

Attend conciliation session via tele-litigation system

Sign and receive agreement or waive the claim online

Payment options

Noqodi, debit or credit cards, cash (at service centres).

Issued Documents

Conciliation agreement or claim waiver

Ashfaq Ahmed
Ashfaq AhmedManaging Editor
Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news.   He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat.    He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.
