Dubai launches streamlined rental dispute settlement service

Fees for the service vary depending on the nature of the claim, with court fee refunds available for cases resolved through conciliation. Customers can attend conciliation sessions via RDC’s tele-litigation system and finalise agreements online or at the service centres, ensuring the process is both accessible and efficient.

The service requires submission of essential documents, including the latest lease (Ejari), Emirates ID or company credentials, bank details, and any supporting evidence such as notices, bills, cheques, or correspondence. All documents must be uploaded to RDC’s website or submitted through Real Estate Services Trustees Centers, as hard copies are not accepted.

Mohammed Hamad Al Mahri, Director of the Central Support Department and Acting Director of the Conciliation and Amicable Settlement Department at RDC, said that the settlement claims are considered the ideal mechanism for resolving rental disputes in a manner that ensures balance and safeguards the rights of all parties involved, while enabling fair and mutually satisfactory agreements without lengthy litigation. “This reflects RDC’s pioneering role in providing effective alternative dispute resolution mechanisms and supports the stability of Dubai’s rental and real estate market,” he added.

