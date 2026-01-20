How to file a 'Writ of Payment' with Dubai’s RDC to legally enforce your refund
Dubai: In Dubai, a rental security deposit is fully refundable when a tenant moves out, provided the property is returned in the same condition as it was received (excluding normal wear and tear) and there are no outstanding bills. This is outlined under Dubai’s tenancy regulations, Law No. 26 of 2007.
Despite this, many tenants still face delays or disputes when trying to recover their rental deposit. If a landlord persistently withholds the deposit without valid reason, tenants have the right to escalate the matter through Dubai’s Rental Dispute Centre (RDC).
Before moving into a rental property, landlords require tenants to pay a refundable security deposit. This deposit is intended to cover potential damages to the property or unpaid bills and must be returned once the tenant vacates the unit, as long as all conditions are met.
Standard rental deposit amounts
Unfurnished properties: 5 per cent of the annual rent
Furnished properties: 10 per cent of the annual rent
The exact amount may vary depending on the agreement between the tenant and the landlord, so it is important to check your tenancy contract carefully.
There are several steps tenants should follow throughout their tenancy to reduce the risk of disputes when moving out.
Before moving in
Conduct a thorough inspection of the property.
Take detailed photos and videos of the unit, including any pre-existing damage.
Share this documentation with the landlord to create a clear record.
Carefully review the terms and conditions of your lease agreement.
During your tenancy
Report any issues or minor changes to the landlord or building management promptly.
Keep written records of any maintenance requests or approvals.
When moving out
Follow the notice period stated in your contract.
Remove all personal belongings.
Arrange a deep clean of the property to avoid additional cleaning charges.
Pay all outstanding bills, including electricity and water (Dewa), internet, and telephone services.
Document the apartment again after cleaning and repairs with photos or videos.
Landlords are allowed to deduct from the deposit if the property is damaged, left unclean, or if bills remain unpaid. However, if you have clear documentation, you will have a much stronger case for receiving your deposit in full.
If your landlord refuses to return your rental deposit:
Send a formal email or written message referencing your lease details and your rights under Dubai tenancy laws.
Attempt to resolve the issue amicably, as this is always the preferred approach.
If the landlord still refuses to return the deposit, you can escalate the case by filing a dispute with the Rental Dispute Centre (RDC).
In disputes between tenants and landlords, tenants may request a Writ of Payment through the RDC’s online portal. This is a legal petition asking the Dubai Land Department (DLD) to enforce the law and order the landlord to pay the owed amount.
You can file a Writ of Payment if you are unable to recover your security deposit after formally notifying the landlord.
To submit a claim, you will need the following documents:
A recent copy of the lease agreement (Ejari) with legal Arabic translation.
Written proof of the specified amount of debt due for immediate payment.
Proof of the debtor’s domicile.
Proof that the debtor was formally notified to pay the due amount.
Proof that the debtor acknowledged receipt of the payment obligation.
Cheque return memo issued by the relevant bank (if applicable).
A signed declaration confirming the accuracy of the information provided and an indemnity guarantee.
A copy of the applicant’s Emirates ID.
For companies: the manager’s Emirates ID (as listed on the trade licence) and a valid commercial licence.
A bank letter or statement showing the plaintiff’s IBAN.
Supporting documents such as correspondence, notices, electricity and water bills, cheques, power of attorney, or management contracts.
You can complete the process either via the RDC website or through Real Estate Services Trustees Centres:
Visit the RDC website - rdc.gov.ae and under Services, select Register a Writ of Payment, then click Access Service.
Sign in using UAE Pass or your Emirates ID number.
Upload all required documents.
Ensure at least five days have passed since the landlord received your payment notice.
Confirm that all documents are submitted in Arabic or legally translated into Arabic.
Pay the applicable service fees.
Once payment is completed, the case will be registered and reviewed by a judge. The judgment will be issued via the website and sent to you by email. If the ruling is in your favour, you will be instructed to visit the DLD to receive your deposit.
Fees for filing a rental deposit dispute
3.5 per cent of the claimed amount, with a minimum of Dh500 and a maximum of Dh15,000
Dh25 – Power of Attorney registration (if applicable)
Dh10 – Knowledge fee
Dh10 – Innovation fee
Dh100 – Process service fee
If the claim is submitted through a Real Estate Services Trustees Centre, an additional Dh130 + VAT partner service fee will apply.
