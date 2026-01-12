Dubai’s real estate market hits record Dh917b in 2025

Strong investor confidence drives 20% growth, bringing Dubai closer to Dh1t target by 2033
Dubai: Dubai’s real estate market delivered its strongest performance on record in 2025, reaffirming the emirate’s growing appeal to global investors and moving decisively towards a long-term strategic target of Dh1 trillion in transactions by 2033.
Announcing the figures, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the latest results had exceeded expectations, thanks to sustained international confidence in the emirate’s economy and regulatory environment.
According to data released by the Dubai Land Department, total real estate transactions reached Dh917 billion in 2025, marking a 20 per cent year-on-year increase in both value and volume compared with 2024. The market recorded approximately 270,000 transactions, also up 20 per cent on the previous year, the highest level in the sector’s history.
Investor activity continued to broaden. The number of new investors rose to 129,400, with residents accounting for 23 per cent of the total.
Real estate investments climbed to Dh680 billion, representing a 29 per cent increase in value, while non-resident investors accounted for 14 per cent of overall market participation, underscoring Dubai’s continued global pull.
In a message shared on social media, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Several years ago, we adopted Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033 with a clear objective: to reach Dh1 trillion in real estate transactions by 2033.”
Today, Sheikh Mohammed added, the 2025 real estate transactions report has been released, recording Dh917 billion in transactions, surpassing our team’s expectations.
His Highness further said: “We thank the world for its trust. We value the confidence of investors. And we reaffirm our commitment to continuously developing all our sectors, creating the best opportunities for those who place their trust in our national economy. To them we say: in the UAE, we say what we do, and we do what we say.”
