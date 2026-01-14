Here is what tenants need to know about Ejari, costs, renewal and legal protection
Dubai: If you are renting a home or commercial property in Dubai, you will almost certainly come across the term Ejari. But what does it actually mean and why does it matter?
To address ongoing confusion, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) recently launched a public awareness campaign to help residents better understand how the Ejari system works.
With rental activity remaining high across the city and tenant turnover bringing in many new renters, questions often arise around the purpose of Ejari, who is responsible for paying for it and how the registration process works.
Here is a clear breakdown, with insights from real estate industry experts.
Ejari is an official online registration system introduced by DLD to regulate and document all rental contracts in the emirate. It was made mandatory in 2010 and formally records tenancy agreements, making them legally recognised by government authorities.
“It standardises tenancy agreements and creates a legally binding record between landlords and tenants,” Anthony Joseph Abou Jaoude, the CEO of Disruptive Real Estate. “Without Ejari, a tenancy contract is generally not recognised by government authorities,” he added.
Ejari is mandatory because it protects both tenants and landlords by creating a transparent and official record of the lease. Jake Fletcher, Head of Leasing at Engel & Völkers Dubai explained that without an Ejari certificate, tenants may face serious limitations.
“Without an Ejari certificate, tenants cannot activate essential services such as DEWA, file rental disputes, or complete many residency-related procedures,” he said.
From a wider regulatory perspective, Ejari also plays a key role in Dubai’s rental market.
“Ejari helps maintain stability in the rental market, prevents fraud, and reduces disputes by clearly defining the rights and obligations of both parties,” Fletcher added.
As he summed it up, “Ejari is the foundation of every tenancy relationship in Dubai. Without it, neither tenant nor landlord is fully protected under the law.”
Under the law, the responsibility for Ejari registration sits with the landlord. They are required to ensure the tenancy contract is properly registered.
However, in practice, this task is often handled by someone else.
“This responsibility is often delegated to the tenant or the managing agent and this arrangement is usually reflected in a clause within the tenancy contract addendum. Tenants should always check this carefully when signing their lease,” Fletcher said.
Ultimately, what matters most is not who submits the application but that the Ejari registration is completed correctly and on time.
In most cases, tenants are expected to cover the Ejari registration cost.
“Typically, the tenant pays the Ejari registration fee, unless the tenancy contract states otherwise. Ejari must be renewed every year when the tenancy contract is renewed. Any changes (rent amount, tenant name, property details) also require updating Ejari,” Jaoude said.
This means Ejari is not a one-time process. It must be renewed annually and updated whenever key details change.
Tenants can register Ejari through several official channels.
Online platforms
Dubai REST app (the DLD’s official app)
Ejari website, via approved typing centres
In person
Authorised real estate service centres
DLD-approved typing centres
Documents usually required
Signed tenancy contract
Tenant’s Emirates ID
Landlord’s passport or Emirates ID
Property title deed
DEWA premises number
Ejari typically costs around Dh155 when completed through the Dubai REST app, and up to Dh220 when processed through an authorised trustee or typing centre.
Fletcher warned tenants to be cautious about extra charges.
“Landlords are not entitled to impose extra Ejari charges beyond the official registration cost unless those charges are clearly stated and contractually agreed in advance. Any additional administrative or service fees must be transparent and specified in the tenancy agreement. If they are not, tenants have the right to dispute them,” he said.
Ejari is required for full residential units, such as apartments and villas, as well as commercial properties including shops, offices and warehouses. According to Jaoude, it does not usually apply to shared or partitioned accommodation.
“Ejari is generally not issued for partitioned rooms, bed spaces or shared apartments unless the landlord has official approval and the contract is legally registered under one tenant,” he explained.
For tenants living in shared accommodation, this can mean limited legal protection if the arrangement is not officially registered.
