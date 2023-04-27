Dubai: Have you misplaced your Ejari certificate or need an extra copy of it? The document that you often need for legal processes such as to apply for your family’s residence visa or to activate a utility connection with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), can be easily retrieved for free online.

The Ejari certificate - which is your registered tenancy contract in Dubai - is a mandatory document for all tenants in the Emirate to have. It must be registered through the Ejari system and is also a crucial document if you are trying to sponsor a domestic worker or applying for new telephone and internet connections in your house.

You can download the Ejari certificate through the Dubai Land Department (DLD) website - dubailand.gov.ae and check your rental contract online through the UAE Pass app.

Here is how you can access these two important rental documents.

How do I download my Ejari Certificate?

Before you try to access the certificate, you need to make sure you have these essential details, which are:

· Ejari contract number

· Dewa premise number or Dubai Municipality number (which is the registration number for the property)

Once you have these details, you can download the Ejari certificate from the DLD website.

Here are the steps:

1. Visit the official DLD website – dubailand.gov.ae, and click on ‘Download Ejari Certificate’ on the site’s homepage.

2. Next, enter your Ejari contract number, which is at the top left of the Ejari document.

3. Enter your DEWA (Dubai Electricity and Water Authority) Premise number or Dubai Municipality number (the registration number for the property) – you can find both these details under the ‘Leased Unit’ section of the Ejari document.

4. Tick the ‘I’m not a robot’ captcha and click the ‘Download’ button.

5. You will now have a valid digital copy of your Ejari Certificate.

How to download your Dubai tenancy contract on the UAE Pass app

If you do not know your Ejari number or Dewa premise number, you can access your ‘Unified Ejari Tenancy Contract’ on the UAE Pass app. However, for this method, you are required to create an account and register your Emirates ID details to use the app. If you want to know how you can sign up for the UAE Pass app click here.

The UAE Pass is the national digital identity for citizens, residents and visitors in the UAE and enables users to access many online services and sign and authenticate documents. The app also has a ‘digital vault’, which stores all your digital documents in one place and even makes it easy to share them with government departments, digitally.

Here are the steps:

1. Open the app, and click on click on the ‘Documents’ section on the menu bar at the bottom of the screen.

2. Next, click on the ‘+’ icon, and scroll down till you see the ‘Dubai Land Department’ section.

3. Select ‘Tenancy Contract’.

4. Next, the UAE Pass system will check if a tenancy contract issued by DLD is registered with your Emirates ID. This process takes a few minutes, and you will be notified once the contract is available on the app.

5. Once you receive the notification from the UAE Pass app that the document has been saved you can go back to the documents page and view the tenancy contract.

You can share this digital document with government departments because it is encrypted with blockchain technology, which ensures that a digital document is safe from manipulation and can be submitted by the applicant digitally.