New rule: Refuse headphones? United Airlines may boot you from flights

What you need to know about using headphones on flights

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Bloomberg

United Airlines will now remove passengers from flights who refuse to use headphones while listening to audio on personal devices. The airline’s updated policy could even lead to a permanent ban for repeat offenders.

According to the Washington Post, the new rule was added to United’s contract of carriage on February 27, under the “refusal of transport” section, which outlines situations where the airline can deny boarding or remove passengers.

Policy details and penalties

According to the updated document, United reserves the right to permanently refuse transport to any passenger who plays audio or video without headphones. Passengers who cause the airline “any loss, damage, or expense” may also be held financially responsible.

Previously, United encouraged the use of headphones, but the new contract specifies that failing to use headphones while listening to entertainment can result in removal from the plane or denied boarding.

Passengers who forget their headphones can request a free pair onboard, if available, according to United’s in-flight entertainment information.

Airline statement

“We’ve always encouraged customers to use headphones when listening to audio content — and our Wi-Fi rules already remind customers to use headphones,” said United spokesman Josh Freed. “It seemed like a good time to make that even clearer by adding it to the contract of carriage.”

How other airlines handle headphones

  • Frontier Airlines requires headphones in its carry-on rules but does not specify penalties for non-compliance. Devices making sound must be used with headphones and kept quiet.

  • Delta Air Lines asks passengers to use earbuds or headphones for comfort and passes out free headphones on most flights. Passengers are expected to follow crew instructions.

  • Southwest Airlines does not mention headphones explicitly in its contract but requires passengers to comply with crew instructions regarding personal devices.

The culture of headphone etiquette

The policy reflects a broader push for courtesy onboard. In 2023, an American Airlines pilot went viral for urging passengers to stop using speakers for videos or phone calls, insisting that everyone use headphones for respect and comfort.

