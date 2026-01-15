Dh30b city underway: What we know so far about Dubai's new mega project

Binghatti unveils world’s first Mercedes-Benz city in Meydan, 13,000+ homes planned
Dubai: A detailed plan for a massive Dh30 billion masterplanned development that its backers describe as the world’s first Mercedes-Benz branded city, marking one of the largest real estate launches in the emirate’s history.
The project, Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City, is being developed by Binghatti in Nad Al Sheba near Meydan and will span more than 10 million square feet, according to details released at its launch.
The project represents the second collaboration between Binghatti and Mercedes-Benz, expanding their partnership from a single branded tower into a full urban district. Developers said the scheme will be delivered in three phases and is expected to take about three and a half years to complete.
The city will comprise 12 residential skyscrapers arranged around a central landmark building “Vision Iconic.” The signature tower will rise about 341 metres and be flanked by 11 staggered towers that step down in height away from the centrepiece.
The full development will include more than 13,000 residences across the towers. Binghatti said the community is conceived as a “city within a city,” integrating homes with wellness, retail, sports and entertainment facilities.
According to Binghatti, the project will deliver about 13,386 homes, ranging from studios to five-bedroom residences and penthouses. The breakdown includes 6,321 studios, 4,963 one-bedroom units, 1,653 two-bedroom homes, 431 three-bedroom units and 18 four- and five-bedroom residences.
Starting prices were announced at around Dh1.6 million for studios, Dh2.6 million for one-bedroom units, Dh3 million for two-bedroom apartments and about Dh5 million for three-bedroom homes. The company said the project is being self-financed through its own equity and free cash flow.
“We are targeting a larger segment of client types, and that’s why we did smaller units, medium-sized units and larger units,” said Muhammad Binghatti, chairman of Binghatti Developers. “It’s for people who are looking for an asset to hold and appreciate in the future, and at the same time we really wanted to target end users here.”
The architectural scheme spans nearly 9 to 10 million square feet and brings Mercedes-Benz’s design philosophy, known as “Sensual Purity,” into an urban environment. Developers said the exterior design draws on automotive cues, including horizontal podium lines that reference the brand’s “iconic grille,” floating visual effects above podium levels, and silver and chrome accents.
All 12 towers will be named after Mercedes-Benz concept vehicles, including Vision One-Eleven, Vision Mercedes Simplex, Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 and Vision AVTR. Interiors will follow a black-and-silver palette with leather and wood finishes, alongside brand graphics and integrated technology, according to project designers.
“With Mercedes-Benz Places, we transfer the unique DNA of our brand into holistic, customer-centric and connected living spaces,” said Axel Harries, head of global customer service and parts at Mercedes-Benz AG. “This project sets a new benchmark for exclusive, integrated urban living.”
At the centre of the masterplan is the Grand Promenade, described as a large landscaped park designed as the community’s green spine. It will include water features, shaded groves, art pavilions, walking routes and elevated paths connecting the towers.
Binghatti said residents will have access to extensive leisure infrastructure, including family pools, infinity pools and splash zones, as well as gyms, yoga areas, outdoor training decks and sky jogging tracks. The development will also host 12 specialised sporting clubs offering activities such as padel, squash, climbing, archery, Pilates, spin studios and golf simulators.
Social and lifestyle facilities are set to include a ballroom, event hall, private screening lounge, e-sports lounge and concierge services. Integrated electric-vehicle infrastructure and mobility services are planned across the district.
Binghatti said the new development aims to strengthen Abu Dhabi and Dubai’s role in high-end branded real estate, while broadening the customer base compared with the partners’ first Mercedes-Benz tower in Downtown Dubai launched in 2024.
“Our collaboration with Mercedes-Benz continues to evolve beyond individual buildings into a fully integrated masterplan community,” Muhammad Binghatti said. “This represents our shared ambition to redefine how branded living is experienced at scale.”
Mercedes-Benz said the project marks the first time the company has applied its brand identity across an entire urban environment rather than a single building.
The launch comes as Dubai’s property market continues to post record figures. The volume and value of real estate transactions in 2025 hit an all-time high, with more than 270,000 deals worth Dh917 billion, up about 20% year-on-year, according to Dubai Land Department figures released this week.
Government initiatives such as long-term residency visas, programmes for remote workers and retirees, and broader economic diversification have supported sustained demand, officials say. Binghatti said it expects the Dubai market to remain stable this year, citing population growth and limited availability of prime land.
The developer said it is targeting sales above Dh26 billion this year and is also considering expansion into Abu Dhabi, while its immediate focus remains on rolling out the Mercedes-Benz branded city in Meydan.
