Fire at warehouse in Abu Dhabi's Al Mafraq Industrial Area brought under control

Public warned against sharing unverified fire footage on social media
Abu Dhabi: A fire that broke out on Thursday evening at a warehouse in the Al Mafraq Industrial Area has been brought under control, Abu Dhabi Police said.
Teams from Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority successfully controlled the blaze, and no injuries were reported, the force said in a statement posted on its official X account (@ADPoliceHQ).
Cooling and smoke extraction operations are currently underway at the site.
Abu Dhabi Police urged the public to obtain information about the incident from official sources only.
No details have been released so far on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.
Residents and workers in the vicinity have been advised to follow the instructions of emergency crews and keep access roads clear for responding vehicles.
Abu Dhabi Police appeal to the public to avoid sharing footage or unconfirmed accounts of emergencies on social media while operations are ongoing, saying such material can hamper response efforts and spread inaccurate information.