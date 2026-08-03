Vehicles, machinery and bikes held for over six months may be auctioned
Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality has urged owners of vehicles, machinery, motorcycles and bicycles that have been impounded for more than six months to complete the necessary release procedures within four days or risk having their property sold at public auction.
The municipality said owners must visit the Control and Inspection Department in Industrial Area 5 within four days of the notice to resolve the reasons for the impoundment and complete the procedures to recover their vehicles and equipment.
It warned that any items left unclaimed after the deadline would be sold through a public auction.
The Municipality has also published a list of the impounded vehicles on its website, allowing owners to check whether their vehicles are included before reporting to the municipality.
The move is part of Sharjah Municipality's efforts to regulate impounded assets and encourage owners to complete the required legal procedures within the specified timeframe.