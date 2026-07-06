Have an impounded vehicle? Sharjah gives owners four days to reclaim it

Sharjah warns unclaimed impounded vehicles will be sold after July 9 deadline
Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality has urged owners of vehicles, machinery, motorcycles and bicycles that have been impounded for more than six months without completing the required release procedures to report to its Inspection and Control Department within four days or risk having their property sold at public auction.
In a notice published on its X account, the municipality asked owners of impounded vehicles and equipment held for more than six months to visit the Inspection and Control Department in Industrial Area 5 within four days of the announcement to resolve the reasons for the impoundment and collect their property.
The municipality said any impounded items that remain unclaimed after the deadline of July 9, 2026, will be sold at public auction.