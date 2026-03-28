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Sharjah Municipality teams restore normalcy after heavy rains, ensure smooth traffic flow

Round-the-clock operations minimise impact of low-pressure system

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Sharjah Municipality teams restore normalcy after heavy rains, ensure smooth traffic flow

Sharjah: Swift action by Sharjah Municipality teams has helped restore normal conditions across the emirate within hours of heavy rainfall, as field crews worked intensively to clear waterlogged areas and improve visibility.

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The rapid response reflects sustained on-ground efforts, with Sharjah Municipality teams remaining on site until all tasks are completed to ensure public safety and smooth movement.

Roads and streets across the emirate have regained normal traffic flow following the removal of rainwater accumulations, while operations continue across all affected areas.

Officials said Sharjah Municipality teams remain fully equipped and committed to serving the community, as part of a coordinated response to the recent low-pressure system.

Round-the-clock operations are ongoing to contain the impact of the weather conditions and minimise disruptions, underscoring the emirate’s readiness and resilience in handling adverse situations.

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