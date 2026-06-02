Taylor announced the news on Instagram on Monday. "I've always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I've adored since I was a 5-year-old kid watching the first Toy Story movie," she wrote. She also revealed that the song came together almost immediately after an early screening of the film. "I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?"