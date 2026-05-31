One of the most anticipated Indian releases of the year, and reportedly one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-written and co-produced by its star, Toxic stars Yash in a dual role alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Set in Goa between the early 1940s and 1970s, the film follows a man building a criminal empire through blood, fear and betrayal as smuggling routes become battlegrounds and loyalty turns to paranoia. At the centre of this world is a mysterious and dangerous character named Raya, and the film is described as a "fairy tale for grown-ups," hinting at a symbolic and layered narrative rather than a straightforward action film.