From Pixar favourites to superhero epics, June's cinema lineup has something for everyone
Dubai: June is one of the strongest months at the cinema in a while. From a Spielberg comeback and a major DC debut to Bollywood crime sagas, Pixar nostalgia and a beloved Punjabi comedy franchise, there is something for every kind of moviegoer this month.
Language: Hindi
Genre: Action, crime, thriller
One of the most anticipated Indian releases of the year, and reportedly one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-written and co-produced by its star, Toxic stars Yash in a dual role alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Set in Goa between the early 1940s and 1970s, the film follows a man building a criminal empire through blood, fear and betrayal as smuggling routes become battlegrounds and loyalty turns to paranoia. At the centre of this world is a mysterious and dangerous character named Raya, and the film is described as a "fairy tale for grown-ups," hinting at a symbolic and layered narrative rather than a straightforward action film.
Language: English
Genre: Action, adventure
He-Man finally returns to the big screen, 35 years after the 1987 Dolph Lundgren film. Nicholas Galitzine stars as Prince Adam, who spent most of his life on Earth until he returned to Eternia to live up to his destiny of becoming He-Man. Jared Leto plays Skeletor, the tyrannical ruler of the kingdom, in a take reportedly darker and more menacing than previous versions. Camila Mendes plays Teela, the Captain of the Royal Guard and Adam's primary ally, while Idris Elba brings gravitas to the role of Duncan, the master inventor and veteran soldier. Morena Baccarin plays the Sorceress and Alison Brie takes on Evil-Lyn, Skeletor's cunning second-in-command.
Language: English
Genre: Action, thriller
A tightly wound British thriller built on a single, ticking premise. An unexploded World War II bomb is discovered on a busy construction site in the heart of London, triggering a mass evacuation race against the clock as military teams and police scramble to contain the situation before time runs out. Grounded, high-tension filmmaking that puts the pressure on from the first scene.
Language: Hindi
Genre: Romance, comedy
A classic David Dhawan entertainer with a contemporary twist, marking a reunion between the director and his son Varun Dhawan. The film follows a man who has been rejected by many women and finds himself alone, until he receives an unexpected helping hand from above and tries various approaches to love. Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde both star, with a packed supporting cast that includes Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy and Manoj Pahwa. The title itself is a nod to the song from David Dhawan's 1999 hit Biwi No. 1, which was picturised on Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen.
Language: Malayalam
Genre: Drama, comedy
A coming-of-age film that takes a distinctly different approach to the cinema love letter genre. The story follows Vineeth Madhavan, a teenager from Kuttikkanam with dreams of becoming a film director, told as a warm and funny antithesis to the many earnest tributes to filmmaking that Malayalam cinema has produced in recent years.
Language: English
Genre: Horror, thriller
Written and directed by Zak Hilditch, this Australian zombie survival thriller has already earned strong notices internationally. Daisy Ridley plays Ava Newman, a determined woman searching for her husband amid chaos, who joins a military body retrieval unit after a failed experiment kills hundreds and causes the dead to reanimate. Brenton Thwaites plays Clay, a rough-edged survivor who partners with Ava, while Mark Coles Smith rounds out the central trio. Ridley has been singled out by critics as carrying the film with real emotional weight, playing grief, fear and determination all at once. The film currently holds an 86 per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Language: English
Genre: Sci-fi thriller
The big one. Steven Spielberg returns to science fiction with Disclosure Day, written by frequent collaborator David Koepp and scored by John Williams. The ensemble cast is led by Emily Blunt as a TV meteorologist whose live broadcast becomes unsettlingly strange, alongside Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo and Wyatt Russell. The film imagines a world confronting the revelation that humanity may not be alone, with global consequences that ripple through media, government and ordinary lives. Early reactions are already calling it top-tier Spielberg, thrilling, funny and deeply emotional.
Language: Hindi
Genre: Drama, thriller
Inspired by the real-life story of a former Indian governor, the film depicts a tense scenario in which India finds itself on the verge of economic collapse. A political thriller built on institutional drama, the kind of story that works best when it stays grounded in the weight of real events.
Language: Malayalam
Genre: Action, thriller
A slow-burn revenge drama in which a family falls victim to the powerful elite in a small town. Years pass, wounds deepen, and when one man finally returns, the confrontation that follows threatens to expose decades of buried lies and corruption. The kind of Malayalam thriller that trusts the audience to sit with the tension.
Language: English
Genre: Horror
Based on the popular video game of the same name, this supernatural horror follows Rebecca Owens, a newly certified mortician who takes a night shift job at the River Field Mortuary. What begins as routine embalming work quickly descends into something far more disturbing as demonic entities emerge, rituals take shape and Rebecca must confront both the secrets of her enigmatic mentor and her own buried trauma, all while trying to stop her body from becoming a vessel for possession. A strong pick for horror fans who know the source material.
Language: English
Genre: Animation, adventure, comedy
Woody, Buzz and the whole gang are back, and this time the enemy is a smart tablet. Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return as Woody and Buzz, alongside Joan Cusack, Blake Clark and Tony Hale, with Greta Lee joining as the voice of Lilypad, a high-tech frog-shaped smart tablet that becomes the new threat to playtime. Conan O'Brien also joins the cast. Directed by Andrew Stanton, the film tackles the impact of technology on childhood play, asking what happens to imagination when screens take over. The original score comes from Randy Newman, returning for his fifth Toy Story film. Bring the whole family.
Language: English
Genre: Action, thriller
A classic underdog sports thriller with real emotional stakes. A once-feared MMA champion, years out of competition, is pulled back into the cage when his younger brother's life is put at risk. Reuniting with the legendary trainer who built him into a champion, he prepares for one final fight against a reigning title holder determined to destroy his legacy. A film that earns its final act by making you care about what is being lost.
Language: English
Genre: Action, sci-fi
Milly Alcock, best known for House of the Dragon, plays Kara Zor-El in the second film of James Gunn's newly rebooted DC Universe, directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira. While celebrating her 21st birthday, Kara traverses the galaxy with Krypto the Superdog when she encounters a young alien named Ruthye, whose father was killed by the violent warrior Krem of the Yellow Hills. The pair embarks on a quest for justice across the cosmos, steering Kara into unexpected self-discovery about her own origins. Jason Momoa also appears as Lobo. Darker and more intergalactic than the typical superhero origin story.
Language: Punjabi
Genre: Comedy, drama
One of Punjabi cinema's most beloved comedy franchises returns with its fourth instalment. Directed by Smeep Kang and starring Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol and Sargun Mehta, the film brings back the signature formula of mistaken identities, family drama and escalating confusion that made the earlier films such a hit with UAE audiences. This instalment will also feature the late Jaswinder Bhalla's character using AI, to honour his legacy.