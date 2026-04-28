Tom Cruise’s Top Gun flies back into UAE cinemas for its 40th anniversary

The 1986 action classic soars back to UAE big screens in a special anniversary re-release
Dubai: One of Hollywood’s most iconic action films is heading back to the big screen in the UAE. Top Gun (1986) will return to cinemas across the country from May 14, 2026, marking its 40th anniversary celebration, giving audiences a chance to relive the high-speed action drama that defined a generation of blockbuster cinema.
Originally released in 1986, Top Gun quickly became a global cultural phenomenon, turning Tom Cruise, who was 23 at the time, into a worldwide superstar and reshaping how aerial action sequences were filmed on screen.
Directed by Tony Scott, Top Gun follows naval aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell as he enters the elite U.S. Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN). The film became famous for, real fighter jet aerial cinematography which was rare for its time as it was shot before the era of green screens and CGI.
One really interesting facts about the film is that the fact that all of Maverick’s aerial stunt sequences were performed by Scott Altman, who later went on to become a NASA astronaut.
The Pentagon reportedly charged Paramount around $1.8 million for access to military aircraft and Navy vessels, which meant the production had to make the absolute most of every flying sequence they were able to film. As a result, the actors were actually taken up into the skies for their cockpit scenes, while trained professional pilots controlled the fighter jets during filming.
Upon release, the film became one of the biggest box office hits of the 1980s and is also widely credited with significantly boosting recruitment interest in the U.S. Navy at the time.
The re-release is part of the 40th anniversary celebration of the original film, which first hit theatres in May 1986 in New York. In the UAE, VOX Cinemas and Roxy Cinemas are expected to screen the film from May 14.