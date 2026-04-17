Depp will star in the film, Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol
Closing out the first three days in Las Vegas, Paramount delivered one of the week’s most talked-about presentations, bringing major franchise updates and a few curveballs that had the Caesars Palace crowd buzzing.
Here’s the slate:
Top Gun 3 officially in the works, with Tom Cruise set to return as Maverick
World War Z 2 back from the dead with a new sequel announcement
Sonic the Hedgehog 4 teases a surprising Robotnik twist
A Quiet Place Part III promises a bigger, more intense chapter
Call of Duty movie locks in June 30, 2028 release date
Jackass 5 confirmed as the franchise’s final ride
The Angry Birds Movie 3 gives Red a surprising new role
Johnny Depp returns to the spotlight with a major new film reveal
The panel opened with a slick, five-minute short directed by Jon M. Chu and narrated by Tom Cruise, packed with A-list cameos including Timothée Chalamet, James Cameron and Will Smith.
It ended with Cruise perched atop the iconic Paramount water tower — a not-so-subtle signal that the studio is aiming high again.
Then came the moment everyone was waiting for.
David Ellison, CEO of Skydance, took the stage amid intense speculation about whether he’d appear at all. With a$111 billion merger involving Warner Bros. Discovery looming, tensions across the industry have been high.
Ellison addressed it head-on.
Speaking directly to theatre owners, he pledged, according to Movie Guide,
A minimum 45-day exclusive theatrical window
A 90-day premium VOD window before streaming on Paramount+
At least 30 theatrical releases per year across Paramount and Warner Bros. post-merger
Beyond the business conversations, Paramount leaned hard into spectacle.
Top Gun 3 is officially underway, with Cruise returning and Jerry Bruckheimer back on board. After the success of Top Gun: Maverick, expectations are sky-high.
Directed by Peter Berg and co-written with Taylor Sheridan, the adaptation promises authenticity and large-scale action when it hits cinemas in 2028.
New footage from Sonic the Hedgehog 4 hints at a role reversal for Robotnik and introduces fan-favourite Amy Rose — a clear play to longtime fans.
The third instalment is being positioned as the most expansive chapter yet, suggesting a broader world beyond the earlier films’ intimate terror.
The energy reportedly shifted at CinemaCon 2026 when Johnny Depp took the stage to unveil his latest project, Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol. Casting Depp as a 'mean and miserable' Scrooge, the film marks his most significant return to a major studio production since his high-profile legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard. According to several outlets, including Movie Guide, The atmosphere inside the room was palpably divided; while some attendees met his appearance with enthusiastic cheers, others remained noticeably hesitant, reflecting the ongoing public debate surrounding his Hollywood comeback.
During the presentation, Depp described the opportunity to step into the role as "an extraordinary privilege." The debut footage teased a departure from traditional holiday fare, showcasing a dark, atmospheric, and gothic reimagining of the Dickens classic. Directed by Ti West, the film reportedly balances macabre intensity with flashes of dark humor, positioning it as a gritty alternative to the usual festive cheer.
Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol is officially slated for a theatrical release on November 13, 2026.
Paramount also showcased ambitious originals, including:
Children of Blood and Bone, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and starring Viola Davis and Regina King
A new film from Damien Chazelle starring Cillian Murphy and Daniel Craig
Heart of the Beast, a survival thriller with Brad Pitt