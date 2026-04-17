The energy reportedly shifted at CinemaCon 2026 when Johnny Depp took the stage to unveil his latest project, Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol. Casting Depp as a 'mean and miserable' Scrooge, the film marks his most significant return to a major studio production since his high-profile legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard. According to several outlets, including Movie Guide, The atmosphere inside the room was palpably divided; while some attendees met his appearance with enthusiastic cheers, others remained noticeably hesitant, reflecting the ongoing public debate surrounding his Hollywood comeback.