Toy Story 5 is here: And everyone’s talking about Woody

Pixar confirms June 2026 release as the cowboy gets a surprising update

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji
1 MIN READ
In Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 4," the toys find themselves in the dusty shadows of Second Chance Antique
In Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4,” the toys find themselves in the dusty shadows of Second Chance Antique
AP

Nearly 30 years after a cowboy doll first tipped his hat to audiences, Pixar is saddling up again. Toy Story 5 is officially on the way.

Pixar confirms Toy Story 5 release date

Toy Story 5 is slated to hit cinemas on June 19, 2026, marking another chapter in one of animation’s most beloved franchises.

After the emotional farewell tone of 2019’s Toy Story 4, which many believed was the final goodbye, the studio is now steering the narrative in a new direction, reportedly exploring how toys fit into a world dominated by technology and screens.

Why Toy Story 5 feels different

The original Toy Story revolutionised animation as the first fully computer-animated feature film. Since then, each sequel has mirrored changing stages of childhood, from Andy growing up to Bonnie discovering her own imagination.

Now, nearly three decades later, the challenge isn’t just about growing up. It’s about staying relevant in a digital-first world.

And that subtle glimpse of Woody’s “bald spot”? It almost feels symbolic, a nod to time passing, to wear and tear, to toys aging alongside their audiences

Fan reactions

Online reactions have ranged from excitement to mildly panicked.

Some viewers are joking that Woody has officially entered his “dad era.” Others are theorising that the animation tweak reflects a deeper storyline about ageing or the harmful effects devices have on children.

Article contributed by Saarangi Aji

