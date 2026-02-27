UAE parents urged to register children before March 6 deadline
Abu Dhabi: Parents in the UAE have been urged to register their children in government schools for the 2026-2027 academic year before the deadline next week, as education authorities warned that applications will not be accepted after the registration window closes.
The Ministry of Education said enrolment for Emirati students and those treated as such will remain open until March 6, 2026, stressing the importance of completing the process early to avoid delays or missed placements.
The registration covers new students from kindergarten through to Grade 12, as well as those transferring from private schools or institutes to government schools. It also includes students arriving from abroad and those moving between public schools within the country.
The Ministry said parents can submit applications through the ministry’s official website or its smart app, UAE MOE. They advised guardians to ensure that their personal details linked to their digital identity are fully updated, according to their social status, to allow the process to proceed smoothly.
The ministry also highlighted the need to select school transport services during the registration period, noting that early requests would help ensure availability at the start of the academic year.