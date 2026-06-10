From Madison Square Garden to a star-packed guest list, here's what is being reported
Dubai: The biggest celebrity wedding of the year is almost here, and the details are finally starting to come together. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly tying the knot on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and if the rumours are accurate, it is going to be unlike anything we have ever seen at a wedding before.
Here is everything confirmed, reported and rumoured so far.
Madison Square Garden. The world's most famous arena, home to the Knicks, the Rangers and eight of Taylor's own sold-out shows over the years, is reportedly being rented out for the occasion. According to TMZ, the couple booked the venue for at least three days: one for setup, one for the wedding itself, and one for the breakdown. At a reported rate of around $1 million per night, that is just the beginning of the costs.
Taylor did not receive a special discount despite her history with the venue. Because MSG is owned by publicly traded company Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., they have to answer to stockholders, which means no freebies, not even for Taylor Swift.
Luxury Manhattan wedding planner Sonal Shah told the New York Post that the full cost of the event could realistically reach between $10 million and $20 million once production, security, catering, entertainment and decor are factored in.
July 3, 2026.
Over 1,000 guests are expected to attend, and the invitations were not sent in the mail. Instead, the couple have reportedly been calling and texting invitees personally to ensure maximum privacy. What we know about the guest list so far comes from a mix of confirmed reports and insider sources.
Selena Gomez is not just invited, she is reportedly a bridesmaid. Gigi Hadid is also said to be a bridesmaid. Karlie Kloss is on the list, with TMZ reporting that the two former best friends have officially buried the hatchet and that Taylor wants her there.
Suki Waterhouse confirmed her own attendance while speaking to Variety, saying the wedding "will be amazing." Zoë Kravitz was reportedly invited despite earlier rumours of a feud. Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn, and Cara Delevingne are also confirmed as guests according to Page Six. Travis's coach Andy Reid joked he would be there if he does not "outgrow his tuxedo before then."
As for who is not attending: Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh are reportedly not on the guest list following an alleged falling out, though given how close Taylor has historically been with the couple, that one is worth taking with a grain of salt. Harry Styles will not be there either, though not because he was not invited: he has a show on his Together, Together tour on the same night.
The couple appear to have thought carefully about keeping the day as private as possible given the scale of their fame. MSG has no windows, which means photographers cannot take shots from outside. The venue also has underground parking, allowing A-list guests to arrive and leave without being mobbed. Invitations were also handled personally rather than through formal mail to avoid leaks.
Not everyone has been enthusiastic about the venue choice. Several insiders have questioned whether a stadium wedding suits someone whose entire brand is built on emotional intimacy and personal storytelling.
"This doesn't sound like Taylor," one source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter. "It sounds like something the Kardashians would do." Others pushed back in the couple's defence, arguing that a venue as legendary as MSG perfectly suits two people who are themselves larger than life. Neither Swift nor Kelce has officially confirmed any of the details, so until they do, everything remains in the realm of very well-sourced speculation.
What is not in dispute is the scale of the anticipation. Whatever happens on July 3, it will be one of the most talked-about days of the year.