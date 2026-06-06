Inside the reported Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce NYC wedding plans

TMZ reports Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could marry at the iconic Madison Square Garden
Dubai: Taylor Swift has sold out Madison Square Garden multiple times throughout her career, but according to a new report from TMZ, the iconic New York venue could soon play host to a very different kind of event: her wedding.
The celebrity news outlet reported this week that Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are planning to marry on July 3 in Midtown Manhattan, with sources later identifying Madison Square Garden as the alleged venue for the highly anticipated celebration.
Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the reports, but the story has quickly become one of the biggest entertainment talking points online, largely because Madison Square Garden is an unconventional choice for a wedding, even by celebrity standards.
According to TMZ, the couple is reportedly expecting between 1,100 and 1,200 guests. The publication claims that privacy and security concerns played a major role in the venue selection, with Madison Square Garden offering multiple entry points, underground access and the ability to accommodate a large guest list while maintaining strict security measures.
The reported venue choice has also surprised fans because Madison Square Garden is more commonly associated with sold-out concerts, championship sporting events and major entertainment spectacles. Yet for a couple whose relationship has dominated headlines across both the music and sports worlds, a traditional ballroom wedding may never have been on the cards.
The pair first went public with their relationship in 2023. Since then, they have frequently made headlines, from Kelce's appearances at Swift's Eras Tour shows to Swift's presence at NFL games throughout the season.
As news of the alleged wedding plans spread online, reactions ranged from excitement to disbelief. Some fans believe an arena wedding perfectly suits one of the world's most famous couples, while others remain sceptical that Swift and Kelce would choose such a public-facing venue after repeatedly emphasizing privacy throughout their relationship.
Celebrity names including Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Zoe Kravitz, Benson Boone and Gigi Hadid have all been linked to the rumoured guest list, though none of these details have been officially confirmed.
For now, much of it remains speculation. The venue, guest count and wedding details have not been independently confirmed by Swift or Kelce, and representatives for the couple have yet to comment publicly on the reports.