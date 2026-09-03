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UAE Federal National Council member Saeed Al Aabdi dies after sudden heart attack

Ras Al Khaimah representative was serving his second consecutive FNC term

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE FNC member Saeed Rashid Abdullah Al Aabdi dies of a sudden heart attack at home. Read about his parliamentary legacy and tributes from across the nation.
UAE FNC member Saeed Rashid Abdullah Al Aabdi dies of a sudden heart attack at home. Read about his parliamentary legacy and tributes from across the nation.

Saeed Rashid Abdullah Al Abdi, a member of the UAE’s Federal National Council (FNC), died on Wednesday after suffering a sudden heart attack at his home.

Al Aabdi was serving his second consecutive term on the FNC after topping the results in Ras Al Khaimah in the 2023 Federal National Council elections with 3,866 votes. He also chaired the council’s Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee.

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During his parliamentary career, Al Aabdi was known for his support for issues affecting young people and people of determination, as well as his focus on the needs of vulnerable groups in society.

He regularly raised and discussed community issues during FNC sessions as part of his efforts to address concerns affecting citizens.

Tributes poured in following news of his death, with social media users recalling his parliamentary career and contributions during his time on the council. They expressed condolences to his family and relatives.

Al Aabdi held a bachelor’s degree in media and English language from the United Arab Emirates University in Al Ain and a master’s degree in media.

During his professional career, he served as a manager at the National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah and was chairman of Al Aabdi Holding Group.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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