UAE Federal National Council member Saeed Al Aabdi dies after sudden heart attack

Ras Al Khaimah representative was serving his second consecutive FNC term
Saeed Rashid Abdullah Al Abdi, a member of the UAE’s Federal National Council (FNC), died on Wednesday after suffering a sudden heart attack at his home.
Al Aabdi was serving his second consecutive term on the FNC after topping the results in Ras Al Khaimah in the 2023 Federal National Council elections with 3,866 votes. He also chaired the council’s Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee.
During his parliamentary career, Al Aabdi was known for his support for issues affecting young people and people of determination, as well as his focus on the needs of vulnerable groups in society.
He regularly raised and discussed community issues during FNC sessions as part of his efforts to address concerns affecting citizens.
Tributes poured in following news of his death, with social media users recalling his parliamentary career and contributions during his time on the council. They expressed condolences to his family and relatives.
Al Aabdi held a bachelor’s degree in media and English language from the United Arab Emirates University in Al Ain and a master’s degree in media.
During his professional career, he served as a manager at the National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah and was chairman of Al Aabdi Holding Group.