Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid tribute to the late veteran Emirati businessman Saeed Juma Al Naboodah, who passed away on Wednesday.
Sheikh Mohammed described Al Naboodah as one of the UAE's pioneering entrepreneurs and a trusted confidant of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, highlighting his profound influence as he drew invaluable lessons from his life experiences.
In a post on his "X" account, Sheikh Mohammed said, "Saeed Juma Al Naboodah is now in the grace of God. He was one of the pioneering entrepreneurs in the UAE and the former Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. He was also a trusted confidant of the late Sheikh Rashid, from whom he gleaned invaluable lessons from his life experiences."
He added: "Saeed Al Naboodah departed our world today during the holy month of Ramadan. We ask Allah to grant his family patience and strength during this difficult time. Surely, we belong to God, and to Him we shall return."