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UAE, Philippines discuss stronger defence and security cooperation

Officials highlight regional security, military training, defence industry cooperation

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Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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From left to right: Ahmed Saeed Ali Alramli Alketbi, Gilberto Teodoro, and Mohamed Obaid Alzaabi
From left to right: Ahmed Saeed Ali Alramli Alketbi, Gilberto Teodoro, and Mohamed Obaid Alzaabi
Facebook / Department of National Defense - Philippines

Dubai: The UAE and the Philippines have discussed ways to strengthen defence and security cooperation, with both sides highlighting the importance of dialogue and collaboration in addressing evolving regional and global security challenges.

Philippine secretary of national defense Gilberto Teodoro has received staff colonel Ahmed Saeed Ali Alramli Alketbi, the UAE’s non-resident attaché to the Philippines, during his introductory call at the Department of National Defense in Manila.

Colonel Alketbi has been accompanied by Mohamed Obaid Alzaabi, UAE ambassador to the Philippines, and Musabbeh Said Humaid Binsumait Al Ali, counsellor at the UAE Embassy in the Philippines.

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Focus on regional security

The meeting has covered the complex and evolving security situation in the Middle East, with both sides stressing the importance of cooperation and open dialogue in addressing interconnected challenges with wider global implications.

Teodoro has emphasised the significance of “collective resilience,” alongside defence and security cooperation, in supporting peace and stability in the region.

Moreover, the discussions have reflected the growing importance of coordination between the UAE and the Philippines as the two countries seek to expand their bilateral defence relationship.

Defence cooperation deal

The talks have followed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on defence cooperation between the UAE and the Philippines.

The agreement has provided a framework for greater cooperation in areas including military education and training, as well as defence industry collaboration and the co-production of defence materiel.

Additionally, both sides have reaffirmed the importance of strong people-to-people ties, which continue to underpin relations between the two nations.

Moving towards implementation

Meanwhile, the two sides have expressed their commitment to implementing the defence cooperation agreement and strengthening practical cooperation under the deal.

To recall, the memorandum has been signed during Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s official visit to the UAE in January this year.

The latest meeting has been part of efforts to build on that agreement and expand cooperation in defence training, education, and industry, while maintaining dialogue on regional and international security issues.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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