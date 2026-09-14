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UAE mourns two servicemen who died during training mission

Ministry extends condolences to families of Major Al Menhali and candidate Al Shamsi

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE mourns two servicemen who died during training mission
WAM

The UAE Ministry of Defence on Monday mourned two servicemen who died while carrying out a training mission in the country.

The ministry identified the two as Major Abdallah Shamis Al Menhali and candidate Saeed Abdallah Al Shamsi, saying they died while performing the training mission on Monday, September 14, 2026.

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The Ministry extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the two martyrs, asking Almighty God to grant them His boundless mercy, welcome them into His eternal paradise, and grant their families patience and solace.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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